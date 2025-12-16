Authorities investigating the recent fatal shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, have released new images and surveillance footage as the hunt for the gunman intensifies. Federal and state officials have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and are calling on the community for support while law enforcement conducts a thorough search across Rhode Island and surrounding areas.

We are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in Saturday's incident at Brown University. Please share these video clips and photos, and direct all tips to...

New Surveillance Images Released

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has shared new photographs and video stills of a person of interest, captured by surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the Brown University campus. Police have been optimistic that the newly surfaced images could yield crucial information in identifying the individual responsible for the fatal assault.

Photos depict an individual dressed in dark clothes, complete with a face mask and beanie. In a poster released by the police, the suspect is 'approximately 5'8" with a stocky build.'

Law enforcement officials are urging the community to carefully examine the materials and share any details, no matter how small. As part of an initiative to promote collaboration and expedite the inquiry, the FBI has announced that a reward of up to $50,000 (£37,300) is available for information that leads to the apprehension of the suspect. The FBI has reiterated that tips can be submitted anonymously.

The FBI and Providence Police are releasing new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on 12/13/25. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.

Manhunt Continues After Initial Mis-identification

The manhunt has continued for several days, with local, state and federal agencies coordinating search efforts. Investigators had initially named a 24-year-old Wisconsin man, Benjamin Erickson, as a person of interest.

Authorities tracked Erickson to a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 14 December. They utilised a mix of geolocation information and tips that seemed to connect him to the event, leading to the recovery of firearms from his room, which triggered the initial arrest.

Erickson was detained but released later that day after authorities determined there was not enough evidence to link him to the mass shooting in the university. Police then announced a change in the investigation's trajectory, revealing that the actual shooter is still on the loose.

The confusion led to significant distress for the family of Erickson. His mother, Kathy, expressed her disbelief as her family became overwhelmed with media enquiries after the online confusion, expressing her surprise at the connection made between her son's name and the shooting incident. Ultimately, she expressed her support for the victims and their families.

Brown University suspected SHOOTER, Benjamin Erickson is now being RELEASED.



They STILL don't have the real shooter.



pic.twitter.com/8ScG1ufppu — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 15, 2025

Attorney General Expresses Confidence in Arrest

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha voiced confidence that law enforcement will track down the suspect associated with the deadly shooting. In an interview with CNN, he said: 'Hopefully very quickly, we can get this person identified, detained, questioned if possible, but certainly he is our primary person of interest right now.'

The attorney general also dismissed the criticism from US President Donald Trump, who implied that the university was to blame for the delay in identifying a suspect. Neronha stated that the incident highlighted a wider national concern instead of being attributed to any shortcomings on the part of Brown University.

'It's not a Brown problem, it's a national problem, a symptom that happened here in Rhode Island,' Neronha stated.

What Happened at Brown University?

The shooting occurred on 13 December at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, at around 4:05 p.m. local time during a study session for final exams. Officials suspect that the shooting persisted for several minutes prior to the arrival of law enforcement and emergency personnel at the location.

Two students tragically lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries, prompting their immediate transport to the hospital.

Following the incident, Brown University promptly issued alerts across the campus, advising students and staff to shelter in place. A wider shelter-in-place order continued as law enforcement carried out a thorough search of the campus.

Officials later lifted the order after more than 12 hours, as evacuations continued into the evening and the early hours of the following day, coinciding with a heightened search for the suspect.