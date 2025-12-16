Abu Dhabi built a fifteen-storey skyscraper in just 12 days, pushing boundaries of real estate development by proving that with technology and innovation, building skyscrapers will no longer take months to complete. The building was made using robots and has zero concrete.

The fifteen-story building now stands tall in Abu Dhabi and was constructed with zero concrete and assembled by 200 robots working with incredible precision.

The project's contractor, Eagle Hills UAE, highlighted the achievement in a video posted by its chairman, Mohamed Alabbar, showing how the building was 'assembled' in record time. The video was shared with the caption: 'A Leading Model in Sustainable Construction in Abu Dhabi #EagleHills.'

The time-lapse video shows how it was about 12-floor high on day four, with more storeys added in the next few days.

The high-rise was constructed like real-life Lego pieces, stacked precisely using a prefabricated system instead of traditional concrete. Cranes lifted each module and carefully positioned it atop the other, effectively 'assembling' the high-rise floor by floor.

Each module was manufactured in a factory and delivered to the site ready to install, requiring no concrete, no sand, and generating almost no waste.

The company said that they partnered with Broad to introduce this 'Holon' prefab technology to the UAE—a system adopted in China and successfully implemented in building mid-rise and high-rise buildings.

On Eagle Hills' Instagram account, they shared a glimpse of how each module is built. The video was captioned, 'Engineered in China, assembled in Abu Dhabi. A revolutionary step forward.'

Not Just Efficient, But Also Eco-Friendly

Aside from efficiency, this construction method not only slashes build time but also significantly reduces the environmental footprint typically associated with large-scale projects in the region.

Eagle Hills also takes pride in the fact that the building is a 100 percent energy-efficient, sound-insulated building crafted with future-ready technology.

According to the company, the skyscraper was designed to use less energy and water, featuring thermal insulation and upgraded mechanical systems that comply with Abu Dhabi's green building standards.

Chairman Mohamed Alabbar notes that the system ensures consistent air quality, heavy soundproofing, and the use of fully recycled materials.

Eagle Hills also revealed that future towers, ranging from fifteen to thirty storeys, are already in the pipeline. These projects could begin within six months and be completed in just under six months.

Furthermore, this method will keep the same cost as a normal build while delivering major reductions in emissions, dust, noise, and on-site pollution.

The UAE already ranks highly on the global stage for sustainable buildings, and this pilot project is being positioned as the next step in scaling cleaner development nationwide.

Its completion marks a standout moment in Abu Dhabi's drive towards faster, cleaner, and smarter construction, setting the stage for more prefab towers across the Emirates.

More than just a milestone, the project is a historic demonstration of what Abu Dhabi represents to the world: a city where innovation, energy, and technology meet ambition, showing the world what is possible when vision and action move at the speed of progress.