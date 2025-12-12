While the world's morbid fascination has long been fixed on the sun-drenched horrors of Little St James in the Caribbean, a darker, dustier chapter of the scandal remains largely unread. Deep in the American Southwest, Jeffrey Epstein's sprawling 'Zorro' ranch sits as a silent, concrete monument to his crimes, and now, officials are finally demanding it gives up its secrets.

For years, the narrative surrounding the disgraced financier has centred on his private island, yet his vast estate outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, served as an equally disturbing hub of operations.

With the imminent release of the so-called 'Epstein Files' looming over the investigation, two Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing for the establishment of a dedicated 'truth commission.'

Their goal is to shine a light on the activities that took place at the high-desert property—a residence that the sex offender's former lover and constant companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, reportedly helped decorate to suit his eccentric, and often disturbing, tastes.

Why Jeffrey Epstein Chose The New Mexico Desert

The geography of New Mexico played a crucial role in the predator's ability to operate with impunity. Santa Fe Representative Andrea Romero believes the location wasn't accidental; rather, the remoteness provided a terrifying layer of cover. She noted: 'We've heard from many, many different sources that New Mexico is a great place to do (sex trafficking). That's just horrifying to me.'

It is the terrifying logic of a predator seeking the path of least resistance. New Mexico criminal defence lawyer John W. Day echoed this sentiment, telling RadarOnline.com that the state's vast, empty landscapes allow illicit activities to go unnoticed by the wider world.

'This is a pretty isolated state in general. A lot of things in this state fly under the radar,' Day explained, highlighting the administrative blind spot that Jeffrey Epstein likely exploited. 'It's a low population, huge geographic area, and people tend not to think of it as one of the 50 states.'

While the walls of the 33,000-square-foot mansion cannot speak, the people who maintained them certainly can. Day argues that the sheer scale of the operation means witnesses exist who have yet to come forward.

'We know from firsthand victim accounts what was taking place in the Caribbean,' Day reasoned. 'We haven't heard the same level of victim stories about what was happening in New Mexico, but you'd have to be foolish to think that it wasn't being used for the same purposes.'

Day contends that the silence surrounding the Zorro ranch is an anomaly that must be corrected. 'There had to be so much activity here that there hasn't been much attention paid to it,' Day said. 'There must have been people who worked on the place: staff, ranch hands, people coming and going. Was this any different from the island?'

Staff Secrets And The Bizarre Decor Of Jeffrey Epstein

Insights into the property paint a picture of a man obsessed with power and archaic symbolism. In 2019, Ean Royal, the son of a maintenance worker who lived on the grounds, described a surreal environment filled with oddities that seem lifted from a gothic horror novel rather than a modern home.

Royal recalled the unsettling interior design: 'There was some really high-end medieval stuff. There was a whole suit of armor. There was an observatory room with a telescope; it was like a little study.'

The description borders on cinematic villainy, with secret passages and grand parlours designed to intimidate or confuse. Royal noted: 'There was this huge parlor room, which almost looked like something you'd find in Sherlock Holmes. It really looked like there could've been a secret room, like if I pulled one of the books, like the shelf would move over or something.'

Even more menacing was the presence of weaponry on display. Royal shared: 'There was this room right next to the theater room with cabinets of old guns. I'm talking Civil War guns. Really old rifles encased in some of these cabinets in a room next to a kitchen.'

The renewed interest in the ranch coincides with the House Oversight Committee releasing their clearest images yet of the financier's Caribbean properties. These photos, taken by US Virgin Island authorities in 2020, document the bizarre reality of his private world.

Among the set of pictures is a close-up of a telephone with several 'quick-dial' names redacted, fueling speculation about his high-profile network.

Perhaps most unsettling is a photograph of what appears to be a makeshift dentist's office, featuring a dental chair surrounded by masks—including two resembling the comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. As the push for a New Mexico investigation gains momentum, the question remains: if the island held such horrors, what is buried in the desert?