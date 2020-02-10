The way things are going for Nintendo right now, fans are evidently upset over some of the decisions it has made regarding a few of its beloved franchises. A little over a week ago, the company unveiled a special version of the Switch that caught consumers by surprise. The "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" edition of the hybrid game system was a big hit among gamers who quickly rushed to place pre-orders. Now, details about "The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" have reportedly leaked.

Making its debut at E3 2019, this is a sequel to the critically acclaimed action-adventure title for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. Since then, the developer has been virtually silent about the next installment. The original was released on March 3, 2017, and would celebrate its third anniversary next month. As such, fans are speculating that a huge announcement will be coming soon – on or before the anniversary date.

A report from Game Rant highlights a rumoured leak that was posted on the controversial image-based online bulletin board 4chan. While the latter is not the most credible source of information, there were instances in the past wherein some were supposedly on the mark. Nevertheless, the specifics noted about "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" moving forward should be taken with a pinch of salt.

According to reports, the original post was already taken down, but it allegedly listed the actual title as "The Legend of Zelda" Bond of the Triforce." Moreover, a new trailer will be posted by Nintendo "relatively soon" and will confirm the aforementioned name of the follow-up. Meanwhile, players will primarily be in control of Link but can swap with Zelda in certain situations (apparently in dungeon sections).

Furthermore, in open-world sections of the game, the princess can "harness the power of nature" to help Link (by changing the weather or something similar). Other gameplay enhancements include a new magic gauge (most likely for Zelda), a slingshot, a new melee weapon, and more animal interactions (mechanics). An upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation might be when "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" will be revealed. E3 2020 is another possibility for it to make a public appearance.