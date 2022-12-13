Ebanie Bridges treated her fans to an early Christmas gift with a celebratory topless picture following her win over Shannon O'Connell. The Australian boxer defended her IBF bantamweight title against her compatriot with an eighth round TKO.

The 36-year-old ring girl turned boxer promised her fans a treat at the pre-fight weigh in where she promoted her OnlyFans account wearing see-though lingerie. Bridges said: "I'm very excited to announce that I've joined OnlyFans. So now you can get exclusive content of my training, my daily life, plus all the fun stuff."

The Aussie boxer did not disappoint, and in the hours following her win over O'Connell, she shared a blurred image on Twitter with a link to her OnlyFans page. A closer look revealed that it was a topless picture with just a scarf of her favourite football club - Leeds United - covering her modesty.

Just sent a goodnight message out to all my new subscribers on @onlyfans. Make sure you subscribe here:https://t.co/3LV38kLHDK pic.twitter.com/vSaqYevXVW — Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) December 9, 2022

Apart from the picture, she also offered her fans a celebratory sale, she wrote: "I won my fight so here is a sale to celebrate! Lingerie photoshoots, training footage and all the stuff we're not allowed to talk about."

Bridges' win over O'Connell was as much personal as it was professional owing to their long running war of words. The latter called her compatriot a "skanky stripper" leading up to the fight in reference to her decision to strip down to her underwear for the weigh in.

This one is going to go OFF 😤@EbanieBridges vs @shotgunshannon1 for the IBF World Bantamweight Title 👑 #WarringtonLopez pic.twitter.com/kibP8TMSjv — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 9, 2022

The "Blonde Bomber" used that comment to hit back at her haters, and even renewed her war of words with O'Connell after the fight. Bridges said: "You know what not bad for a skanky stripper. I like tough fights and I am a world champion. She came to fight but I am better, I am not usually disrespectful but she was so horrible."

"I put her back in her place," she added. "I did it for all those girls in Aus who got sh*t decisions against this woman."

AND STILL 👑@EbanieBridges gets the win with the referee waving the fight off after a brutal combination 😤#WarringtonLopez pic.twitter.com/fzNomXjZEE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 10, 2022

O'Connell, however, was not ready to back down, and continued her criticism of Bridges' decision to promote her OnlyFans account and share topless pictures.

"I have a 15-year-old daughter and if I did the things that Ebanie is doing, I would basically be telling my daughter, 'Take your clothes off and you can get whatever you want in life.' I'm not in the business of doing that," O'Connell said, as quoted on Marca.