Ebanie Bridges has praised Tai Emery for her bold celebration following her debut win at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) in Thailand earlier this month. The Australian boxer wishes that she had thought of it first, and says any chance of her doing the same are now over.

Emery triumphed in her debut fight against Thailand's Rung-Arun Khunchai with a devastating first round knockout. The Australian bare knuckle fighter celebrated by climbing the ropes and lifting her top to flash her breasts to a stunned crowd - it even left the commentators speechless.

The 35-year-old became an instant sensation as the video went viral, and her social media following exploded overnight. Emery has received praise and criticism in equal measure, and explained that she feels enabled after her eye-popping celebration in Bangkok.

Bridges, a former ring girl turned boxer, has praised Emery for her innovative celebration. The current IBF female bantamweight champion wished she had thought of it first, but praised her compatriot for pulling it off, and becoming an overnight sensation among fight fans.

"I wish I thought of that before she did it. But now she's done it, I can't do it," Bridges said, as quoted by The Sun. "Bare knuckle boxing is pretty wild and the characters are too, but it was cool."

"I'm not going to be flashing my boobs anytime soon, sorry guys, but good on her, it looked like she has a great set, so why not?"

Emery has three fights remaining on her current BKFC contract, and has promised racier celebrations going forward. The former amateur MMA fighter is hoping the crowd will embrace her by reciprocating her actions at future events.

"It's time to do whatever I want. I earned it," Emery said. "So, if I want to flash my t*ts again, people, I'm going to do whatever I want. One hundred percent I'm probably going to do something even stupider [sic]."

The Australian also revealed that her "b*** flash" was partially planned as she had challenged her team about her surprise celebration prior to her fight. Emery is certain to garner plenty of attention when she takes to the ring for her next BKFC bout.