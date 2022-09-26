Boxing fans will be disappointed to learn that Floyd Mayweather Jr. has absolutely no intention of setting up a rematch with his biggest boxing rival, Manny Pacquiao. According to the American boxing legend, he has retired from boxing for a reason, and he is now only focused on enjoying himself and calling the shots on what he wants to do to entertain his fans.

Mayweather made the revelations while speaking to the press at the end of his knockout victory in an exhibition match against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura. The latter only lasted two rounds against the boxing great, and was knocked out in front of a packed audience at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Saturday night.

Mayweather remains undefeated in his professional career, and has maintained the same clean sheet even in his exhibitions. His famous right hook knocked the lights out of the Japanese MMA fighter, but the boxer acknowledged that his opponent was formidable. "His reaction time and everything else was on another level," shared Mayweather.

However, based on his post-fight press conference he did not really expect to be troubled by his opponent. He shared that he is now only taking on fights that are meant to entertain and not meant to push his physical limits.

Floyd Mayweather confirms he absolutely will not be fighting Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition rematch: "I retired from the sport, I didn't let the sport retire me… I'm not going to take punishment to the point where I can barely walk and barely talk."



[📽️ @RIZIN_PR] pic.twitter.com/tX2dYBWmOV — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 25, 2022

"I retired from the sport, and I didn't let the sport retire me. I'm not going to get in there with no former fighters, former world champions...putting any more abuse on my body," he said, addressing questions about a rematch with the Filipino boxing great.

"I retired for a reason. I'm here to have fun and enjoy myself," he added, before making it clear that he is now only picking opponents that can help him entertain fans. Needless to say, he does not want to have a real competitive fight that could push his body to its limits. The comments clearly show how much respect he has for Pacquiao's abilities.

He also opened up about the sacrifices he made as a young boxer and how much work he put in to get to where he is. Now that he is a boxing legend, he says that he has worked hard to put himself in a position where he no longer needs to risk coming out of a fight barely able to walk and talk.

Indeed, Mayweather has made clear exactly why he is one of the most respected athletes in terms of managing his career.