Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are believed to be on better terms than ever since their much-publicised separation in 2016, which is evident from the frequent trips the "Ad Astra" actor pays to his ex-wife's home on his bike.

According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly reaching a place where they can co-parent their six children- Maddox Chivan (18), Pax Thien (16), Zahara Marley (15), Shiloh (14), Knox Leon (11), and Vivienne Marcheline (11), without any personal dramas.

Amid their divorce proceedings which also involved a controversial custody battle, Pitt and Jolie did not see eye-to-eye in a number of issues. There were several bitter arguments and a lot of family therapy sessions before the former couple decided to co-parent.

However, coronavirus lockdown has reportedly given the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-stars a new perspective on life, and they have reached a better place in their relationship. The Oscar-winner has been spotted arriving at his former wife's Los Angeles home on numerous occasions in recent weeks and has raised hopes that they have reconciled on non-romantic terms. The 56-year-old is also able to see his children on a more regular basis and work effectively with his former love to raise them.

"Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future," a source told the outlet.

The insider also said that the duo has decided to live close to one another so they could easily go back and forth with the kids. "This week wasn't the first time Brad and Angelina have spent time together at her home. They are in a much more amicable relationship," they said.

A source had previously told People magazine that Pitt and Jolie are in a much better place and are being able to amicably co-parent after going to "a lot of family therapy."

"They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again. Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie," the insider had said earlier this month.