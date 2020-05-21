Brad Pitt sent his well-wishes and told the graduates of Missouri State University that he is rooting for them to make the world a better place.

The Oscar winner sent his congratulations in a video message shared by the official Twitter page of Missouri State. He wished the Missouri State Class of 2020 good luck in their future endeavours and shared his hope that they will go out and "think big."

"Hi everyone! Brad here from quarantine, with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! Yeah!" the actor opened his message.

"It must be very strange doing this in these trying times but know we are rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors," Pitt continued and he closed his personal message with another salute to the graduates telling them, "So you did it! You made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big."

We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own.



Thanks, Brad. pic.twitter.com/tCtWgzhozI May 19, 2020

According to Just Jared, the actor's congratulatory message comes after the 2020 graduates of Missouri State University virtually walked the stage to receive their diploma. Pitt holds a special place in his heart for the university because he majored in journalism there in the 1980s before he decided to pursue acting in Los Angeles. Pitt also lived in Missouri from a young age after his family moved there from Oklahoma.

The "Troy" star sent the video message after Dr. Elizabeth King, an assistant professor at Missouri State University pleaded with him on Twitter to send a message of support to the graduates. She appealed to his "Ozarks roots."

"I'm reaching out to you because I'm feeling wild and why not. I'm hoping you can send a message of support for our 2020 grads at Missouri State," King said, adding, "As you know, graduation is clearly not what students anticipated and there is a lot of disappointment rolling around here in Springfield and I think you can help."

I had a wild idea that Brad Pitt would do his hometown a solid & cheer up @MissouriState grads who wonâ€™t walk this Friday. Havenâ€™t heard from anyone I emailed, so hereâ€™s a video I never thought Iâ€™d share. Last shot for my students.@HiltzikStrat help us! Twitter, do your thing. pic.twitter.com/VmLmRE0buO May 12, 2020

King requested for a 30-second video message that would make the graduates a bit happier during graduation. Pitt clearly exceeded expectations since he did not just record a mere "congratulations" but said more in his over 30-second video.