Ever since his much-publicised split with Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt has been romantically linked with several celebrities- ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, spiritual healer Sat Hari Khalsa, MIT professor Neri Oxman, and actress Alia Shawkat to name a few.

In the latest, Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt again made it to the headlines with rumours of them dating swirling around, after they were spotted together at a concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. However, a source close to the Oscar-winning actor has claimed to TMZ that he is too busy to spend any time on dating.

The insider says that the 56-year-old is much more involved in his children's lives these days, as two of his daughters have recently undergone a surgery. His children are where he puts in most of his time and effort, followed by work and sobriety. As far as the concert's visit is concerned, it was nothing new for Pitt or Shawkat who have been going to concerts, comedy shows, museums, and galleries together for months. However, their relationship is not romantic and rather strictly platonic.

It was recently revealed that Pitt skipped the British Academy Film Awards in February as well because he wanted to be there for his daughters Shiloh and Zahara after their surgery. "The children come before anything," a source told Page Six. Angelina Jolie had revealed in her Time magazine essay in honour of International Women's Day on Sunday that two of her daughters were recently operated on.

The actor who won the best supporting actor award for his supporting role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's directorial "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" at the BAFTAs, had skipped the ceremony last minute and sent co-star Margot Robbie to accept the award. Before delivering Pitt's speech, Robbie had revealed that he could not be there because of "family obligation."

The "Ad Astra" actor also dedicated his Oscar win to his six children- Maddox Chivan, Shiloh Nouvel, Zahara Marley, Vivienne Marcheline, Pax Thien, and Knox Leon, and said: "This is for my kids who colour everything I do. I adore you."