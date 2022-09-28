Rumours that Brad Pitt is dating model Emily Ratajkowski have been going on for some time now. The two have yet to comment on the claims, but a source said they have been "hanging out" together.

The insider told People that the pair has been "spending a lot of time together." But friends are uncertain about the status of their relationship and if they "are serious." The source added that the "Bullet Train" actor, 58, and the model, 31, do not "appear to be 'dating' officially."

Moreover, another tipster told E! News that they are "casually" hanging out. Ratajkowski, who recently filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, is believed to be enjoying herself now that she is single.

"Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company. She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce," the source said, adding that she and Pitt "met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly."

But eyewitnesses who saw them out for dinner together noted that they appeared to be dating. They have reportedly enjoyed dinner at NYC's Pearl Oyster Bar and an eyewitness said it "looked like a date."

Pitt and Ratajkowski are said to be "in the very early stages" of their romance. They are still "getting to know each other" with another insider claiming that "it's still very early days and they're having fun."

But the actor reportedly thinks that the "Gone Girl" star is "the hottest thing on the planet" and that "they totally gel." It is said they "like each other and are excited to see where things go."

The dating rumours surfaced in July after it was reported that Pitt is "dating" again but not looking for a serious relationship. It is believed that he "enjoys getting out and socialising" and dabbles in the dating scene in a "low key way." Then in August, it was claimed that he has been getting close to Ratajkowski and had "asked her out" to which she said yes because she had "always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"