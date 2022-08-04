Brad Pitt is "super upset" that he does not have a relationship with his eldest son, Maddox, a report claims.

An unnamed source told In Touch, "He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last-ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back." It added that the relationship between Pitt and his son has drastically changed over the years.

The same unidentified insider told the entertainment news outlet, "When Maddox was younger, they had such a special connection. Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually. Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall."

Apart from Maddox, Pitt also shares kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne with Jolie. The "Maleficent" star adopted Maddox in 2002 and went public with her romance with the "Ad Astra" actor three years after.

Maddox, in March 2021, testified against Brad Pitt during the former couple's custody battle. A tattler told Us Weekly, "Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn't very flattering toward Brad. He doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn't support."

Angelina Jolie previously filed court documents that accused Pitt of domestic violence. The paper, as per Us Weekly, stated that the "Lara Croft" actress and their kids are willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of the claims against the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor.

It was confirmed in November 2016 that the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services cleared Brad Pitt after being investigated for alleged child abuse. At the time, a source told Us Weekly, "The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services cleared him of any child abuse allegations almost immediately.

It furthered, "The case remained open out of an abundance of caution because the department took the matter seriously, and in the almost two years of monitored visitation, there was not one instance that caused any alarm bells to go off."

Brad Pitt has yet to comment on the report saying that he is "super upset" that he does not have a relationship with Maddox. So, avid followers of Angelina Jolie's former lover should take all these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.