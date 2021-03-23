Brad Pitt is denying claims of domestic violence from his estranged wife Angelina Jolie even as the latter said she has "proof" to support her allegations.

The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars are in for an an ugly custody trial following news that she has already filed the complaint with the court on March 12. In her documents, the actress said that she is ready to offer "proof and authority" to support her claims.

Jolie also filed another document listing the testimonies from her minor children with Pitt. The exes share six children- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

A source told ET that the actor is "heartbroken" over Jolie's claims. He feels bad that "it has come to this" since he only wanted the custody rights ironed out so he can spend more time with the kids.

"Brad is anxious to get custody worked out so that the family can finally move on. He just wants to spend time with his children and move in a positive direction," the source said and claimed that the actor's "priority has always been his relationship with his children."

"Those around him feel Angelina's claims are to sway the court in her favour. Brad has never attacked her," the insider added.

Another source previously claimed that the domestic violence allegations is "just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her." This is not the first accusation she made against Pitt.

In 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Child and Family Services investigated him in response to child abuse allegations Jolie filed against him. The case was eventually dismissed given the lack of supporting records, including police reports or accusations. The FBI and DCFS closed the case on Nov. 22 and 9, respectively.

"No one else knows what she might say now, but that background is important," the source said.

Jolie and Pitt have been involved in a lengthy legal battle over the custody of their kids since she filed for divorce in 2016. Her claims of domestic violence came even after the actor said in a 2017 interview that they are both doing their best to take care of the kids. He said they have been able to work together to sort things out.