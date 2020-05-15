Since their reconciliation a few years ago, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are on better terms than they have ever been after their 2005 split. Their reunion pictures at the Screen Actors Guild awards also created a lot of buzz, with fans hoping for the former couple to rekindle their romance. As it turns out, it was an apology by Brad Pitt that helped them become friends again.

According to a report in Mirror, Jennifer Aniston was particularly upset about the remarks Brad Pitt made about their five-year-long marriage in an interview in 2011. But he later issued an apology paving way for their friendship.

In an interview with Parade magazine six years after his separation with the "Friends" alum, Pitt had made harsh comments about his marriage not being interesting, which hurt Aniston. So when they reconciled, the 56-year-old felt he had to say sorry for his cutting remarks.

In the interview given when he was in a relationship with Angelina Jolie, Pitt had said: "I spent the '90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony. I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic."

"It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't," Pitt added.

Pitt and Aniston tied the knot in Mexico in 2000 but got divorced due to "irreconcilable differences" in 2005 after he fell in love with his "Mr & Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. In his 2011 interview, the Oscar-winner had said that he is more than happy with his choices.

"I'm satisfied with making true choices and finding the woman I love, Angie, and building a family that I love so much. A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss. That's the trade-off. But I'll take it all," the "Ad Astra" actor said.

Years later, he issued an apology to Aniston noting that his comments were misinterpreted, and said that his former wife is "an incredibly giving, loving and hilarious woman who remains my friend."

The former couple reconciled months after his then-wife Jolie filed for divorce from him citing "irreconcilable differences" in 2016. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Pitt reached out to Aniston the same year to apologise for his earlier remarks, which paved way for their friendship.

"He has apologised to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership of his mistakes, and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on," the source said.