Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are more than just cordial exes, as they have managed to become friends in the past few years. After attending Aniston's 50th birthday celebrations in February, the "Ad Astra" actor has once again confirmed their friendship by attending the actress's star-studded Christmas celebrations.

Over the weekend, the 55-year-old was spotted attending his ex-wife's Christmas party along with other A-list celebrities. In fact, E! News reports that the Hollywood star was among the first to arrive and the last to leave.

"Brad arrived a little after 7 pm and most guests started arriving soon after. He was among the first arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11 pm," a source claimed to the outlet.

Photographs of Brad Pitt that have surfaced on the internet show him dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on, entering "The Morning Show" star's Bel Air home with his long-time security guard. His ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow also arrived with her husband Brad Falchuk for the party hosted by the "Friends" alum.

Other celebs who attended the celebrations included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, as well as Jennifer Aniston's BFF Reese Witherspoon. Her former "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow also arrived with her husband Michael Stern.

According to People, the party hosted by the 50-year-old was the annual tree-trimming party that Aniston loves to host. "The annual tree-trimming party is always Jen's favorite to host. She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended," a source told People.

Aniston and Pitt are also expected to have a potential run-in at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Award, where both the stars have been nominated for their work in "The Morning Show" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" respectively.

The former couple tied the knot in July 2000 but separated in January 2005 after the actor allegedly became involved in a romantic relationship with Angelina Jolie -- his then co-star in "Mr. And Mrs. Smith," and finalised their divorce in the following October.

The former couple reportedly connected a decade after their separation when Aniston lost her mother Nancy Dow in 2016. The actress split from her second husband, actor Justin Theroux in 2017, but remains on friendly terms.