Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are said to be casually dating and have not made their relationship official due to their legal battles with their respective exes.

The "Bullet Train" actor, 58, and the model, 31, are both involved in messy public breakups. It is said that the "Gone Girl" actress filed for divorce from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard because he allegedly cheated on her, an accusation that he has yet to comment on. They were married for four years.

Pitt, on the other hand, is in a messy legal battle over custody of his children with Angelina Jolie. They have six: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Aside from the custody battle, the exes are also in a complicated $250 million lawsuit over the ownership of their French winery, Chateau Miraval, where they got married in a small chapel in 2014. They have been separated since 2016 and legally declared single in 2019.

According to insiders, Pitt wants his friendly relationship (for now) with Ratajkowski on the "low key" because he does not want Jolie criticising him to their children. A source told Page Six, "Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend."

The insider said that this is why "Bratajkowski" (monicker for Brad and Ratajkowski), is "very casual" at the moment saying, "Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce. He has enough of his own drama."

The source's claims came following rumours that the two have gone out to dinner a couple of times. Eyewitnesses claimed it looked like they were on a date. They have reportedly been spending a lot of time together but are still in the "very early days" of getting to know each other.

It is said that Pitt and Ratajkowski met through casual friends. The dating speculations first came out in July when a tipster claimed that the actor has been going out on "low key" dates. Then in August, he reportedly asked the model out and she said yes. However, they have yet to personally comment on the dating rumours.