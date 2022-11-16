Brad Pitt was seen hanging out with Paul Wesley's ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, during a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, California on Sunday, Nov. 14. He even introduced her to his celebrity friends who were also present at the event.

Pitt, 58, and de Ramon, 29, reportedly arrived at the venue together around 8:00 p.m. in his Tesla. They met up with fellow actor Sean Penn and supermodel Cindy Crawford, who was with her husband Rande Gerber. A video showed the Hollywood star introducing his companion to his famous friends.

The "Bullet Train" actor was previously rumored to be in a romantic relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski. But pictures shared by the Daily Mail debunked these claims.

The publication claimed that Pitt and de Ramon appeared cozy as they chatted in a separate entrance blocked off for celebrities. At one point, he was pictured holding her arm as he pulled her close.

Pitt dressed casually for the occasion in jeans and a gray cardigan and a tan hat, while de Ramon wore a cropped shirt and black leather pants under a plaid jacket. But they did not hold hands or appear intimate to suggest a romantic relationship. They reportedly also left separately, with the actor in his Tesla after he made sure that she was safely inside his bodyguard's SUV.

🤔🤠

Brad Pitt introduces date Ines de Ramon to famous friends at concert https://t.co/tbdyshavJ2 via @MailOnline — Adri ❤️ (@adr1822) November 16, 2022

Sources for the publication claimed that de Ramon is a member of Pitt's team, although there is no mention of her work. Her LinkedIn profile shows she is the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, whose clients include Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian.

Pitt has been single for a long time following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016. He has been linked to several women including MIT professor Neri Oxman, who denied they are dating, to Ratajkowski, and to German model Nicole Potualski. Meanwhile, de Ramon recently split from "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley after three years of marriage. According to reports, their divorce is mutual and he has since moved on with model Natalie Kuckenburg.