A new surprising detail has emerged about German model Nicole Puturalski, the new girl in Brad Pitt's life.

According to a report in Mail Online, Nicole Puturalski is married to Roland Mary, a well-known restauranteur in Germany, for eight years. Nicole and Roland are believed to be in an open-marriage and also share a seven-year-old son, Emil.

The report also says that it was at Mary's restaurant where his wife first met the Hollywood star. The Oscar-winner is said to have been mesmerised by the 27-year-old model when he first spotted her at Borchardt restaurant in August 2019.

Pitt first became acquainted with Mary and his luxury restaurant in 2009, when he was filming Quentin Tarantino's "Inglorious Basterds" in Germany. The 56-year-old returned to the €150-a-head city centre restaurant in August last year while promoting his latest Tarantino movie, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," for which he won an Oscar for supporting actor.

It was this visit where he met Puturalski for the first time. The duo met again when the model arrived in Los Angeles a few weeks later for a photoshoot, and also attended together a Kanye West concert in November.

A friend of Puturalski told the outlet: "Brad Pitt first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt which is her husband Roland's restaurant. Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film. Brad was introduced to Roland's wife Nicole and she passed him her number."

Mary, who has been married four times and has five children, is said to be of "philosophical" nature, and the 68-year-old is reportedly not jealous of his wife's relationship with the "Ad Astra" actor.

"Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an open marriage. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy," a source said about Roland and Nicole's relationship.

The restauranter declined to comment when the outlet reached out to discuss his wife's relationship with the Hollywood heartthrob. A spokesman for Pitt refused to comment on the report.

Pitt and Poturalski confirmed their romance by kissing each other in a semi-public place in Paris. The couple is currently enjoying a vacation at the actor's châteaux in the south of France, which he bought with ex-wife Angelina Jolie for $67 million in 2008.

According to a report in E! News, the actor is taking part in a campaign for his wine at the 1,200-acre estate in Correns. The 35-bedroom mansion which also boasts of olive gardens, a private lake, chapel, helipad, fountains, and a moat, was also the venue for Pitt and Jolie's wedding in 2014.

The former couple, who was together for a decade before their nuptials, separated in 2016. They were announced legally single in April last year, but their divorce and the custody of their six children are yet to be finalised. Their divorce proceedings hit another snag earlier this month after the "Maleficent" actress sought to disqualify the judge overseeing their case over his working relationship with one of Pitt's actors.