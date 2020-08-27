Jennifer Aniston, Alia Shawkat, Sat Hari Khalsa, Meri Oxman, Kate Hudson, Charlize Theron, and many others have been romantically linked with Brad Pitt since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. The new love in his life has been finally confirmed, and it's someone whose name never cropped up in the rumour mill.

Brad Pitt was recently caught on camera kissing his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, a German model. They later boarded a private jet to head to the Oscar-winner's châteaux in the south of France. According to a report in OK! magazine, the pair was "acting like loved-up teenagers," and despite the constant attention that is given to his dating life, the Oscar-winner "did not seem to mind people seeing him" with the model in a semi-public place in Paris. The report also says that he was being "super attentive" to his girlfriend, who was a "real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him."

A source has confirmed to Page Six that Pitt and Poturalski are "seeing each other" and are currently "enjoying a vacation together." The pair was spotted arriving at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris on Wednesday, from where they boarded a private jet to head to the actor's châteaux in the south of France.

The duo arrived in Paris separately- Poturalski at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport from Berlin and Pitt from LAX. "They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight. They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Poturalski is a well-known supermodel in Germany, who boasts knowledge of five languages among other accomplishments like founding an organisation to aid sharks. At the age of 27, she is 29-years younger than the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor.

While Pitt has six children- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Poturalski is also a proud mother to a son, Emil. She uses stage name "Nico Mary" for her modelling work.

Pitt's romantic vacay comes amid his legal battle with Jolie. Though Pitt and Jolie were officially declared single in April last year, their divorce and custody of their kids are yet to be finalised. The divorce proceedings recently faced another hurdle after the "Maleficent" actress sought the disqualification of the private judge overseeing their case, John W. Ouderkirk, due to his failure to disclose his business relationship with one of Pitt's attorneys.

Judge Ouderkirk recently filed his response to Jolie's demand, declaring that he has no personal bias or prejudice concerning any party' attorney or any other person participating in this case. He also denied that he failed to disclose his financial relationship after Jolie's lawyers claimed he did not reveal he was working with Pitt's attorney on another case, reports ET Canada.

"I will continue to consider accepting other cases as other additional cases may arise from time to time while the Jolie/Pitt case is still pending. Such other cases might involve party, lawyer' law firm and/or witnesses involved in the Jolie/Pitt matter," Ouderkirk stated in his reply.