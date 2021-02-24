Brian Austin Green does not even want to think about why Machine Gun Kelly decided to wear Megan Fox's blood as a necklace. He made this known to reporters who caught up with him as he left a Beverly Hills restaurant on Wednesday.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum was at the establishment for a mini-reunion with co-stars Jason Priestly and Ian Ziering. At first, he joked about who picked up the tab but his mood changed according to Too Fab, when he was asked about the singer's macabre tribute to his ex-wife. When pressed about what he thinks about it, he simply said, "I don't have thoughts" and did not comment any further when asked if he is "cool with it" or if he is "cool" with Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly revealed in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day that he wears Fox's blood on a necklace. He shared a photo of a transparent pendant that has a red smudge inside along with the caption, "I wear your blood around my neck." He also added "my bloody valentine," which could be a nod to his single "Bloody Valentine" from his fifth album "Tickets to my Downfall." He and the actress appeared together in the music video.

The bloody gesture is said to be reminiscent of actor Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie. In response, Fox shared a lengthy poem about love and how Machine Gun Kelly holds her heart.

"There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy. magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal, creative genius. The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him," she wrote on Instagram along with sweet photos of her and the singer. She ended her tribute with "happy valentine's day rehab barbie."

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox met on the set of their film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March last year. They have been inseparable since she filed for divorce from Green in November. Green, 47, has also moved on with his new girlfriend Sharna Burgess.