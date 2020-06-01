Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, became close during the time she and Brian Austin Green lived separately.

A source claimed that the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum reportedly saw Fox's romance with the singer coming. They "were having issues for a while" and they even quarantined separately: she at her Calabasas home while Green is in Malibu.

The insider added that the "Transformers" actress and Machine Gun Kelly have been seeing each other while she and Green have not officially separated.

"Megan and MGK have hooked up and they became intimate when Megan and Brian were separated, but hadn't fully cut ties," the source told US Weekly adding, "Megan can be diva-like, hard to please and high maintenance. Brian is choosing to take Megan's word and believes that her [sic] and MGK are friends and as far as he knows, when they began getting close, she was just leaning on him as a friend.

The 46-year-old actor himself believed that Fox and Machine Gun Kelly only had a platonic relationship. He revealed in a recent podcast that she told him about the musician and that they are just friends.

However, the 34-year-old Fox realised that she felt better when she was away from her husband. She felt more like herself and liked herself better that way, so she and Brian decided to live separately for a "little bit" to see where it would lead them.

The insider claimed that Fox is looking to get into the limelight again. She is "interested in getting back out there and reinventing herself," but feels that Green is holding her back.

Rumours that Machine Gun Kelly and Fox are dating spread after they were spotted together in his Aston Martin to get some takeout. They also got in line to enter the actress' gated community in Calabasas.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have yet to confirm if they are in a relationship. Green, on the other hand, announced that he and Fox have split after nearly 10 years of marriage. They share three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.