"Bridgerton" and "The Crown," two of the most popular original series on Netflix, are at war over the shooting of their respective seasons in 2021.

According to a report in The Sun, the two period dramas are not able to come to an agreement on who will get to shoot at Somerley Estate in Hampshire and Wilton House in Wiltshire, which feature in both the shows. A source told the outlet: "Given these two feature similar backdrops, it was only time before they ended up treading on the other's toes. It's down to production companies when they film."

"But Netflix will be keen everything is sorted as the last thing anyone needs are more delays. There are only so many stately homes that work for filming. It's a real headache," the insider added.

Read more 'Bridgerton' leads to increase in sales of four-poster beds in Britain

In "The Crown," which depicts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, Somerley Estate becomes the royal home of Highgrove in Gloucestershire, the residence of Prince Charles, while Wilton House is transformed into Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the queen and Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, in Netflix's recent hit "Bridgerton" which happens in 1813, Somerley Estate is featured as a country home, while Wilton House is shown as the seat of Simon, the Duke of Hastings. "The Crown" will begin filming its 5th season in a few months, while the second season of "Bridgerton" was also recently announced and is expected to go into production this year.

While there are fears of a clash over these locations, Netflix bosses have insisted that this won't be the case as there is no filming schedule in place as of now. A spokesperson told The Mirror: "The Crown films in Summer 2021 and there is currently no filming schedule. There is no truth to the story that it is in competition with Bridgerton for locations."

"Bridgerton," which is based on Julia Quinn's novels of the same name, recently became Netflix's biggest show ever by garnering a whopping 82 million views in just a month after its release on Christmas Day. The spot was previously held by "The Witcher" which received 76 million streams in its first 28 days.

The Regency-drama is now Netflix's most-watched show in 83 countries, and in the top 10 list in every country where the OTT platform is available except Japan.