British Airways has launched an investigation to identify a certain stewardess advertising sex between flights as well as mid-flight special adult entertainment. The flight attendant, who boasts of being part of the Heathrow-based crew, advertises her services with risqué photos while in-flight wearing her uniform.

According to reports and interviews from The Sun, the unidentified attendant uses these photos to lure in clients through her blog. She writes:

"If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you'll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice."

Her mid-air photos on her OnlyFans account showcases snaps of her hitching up the skirt of her uniform in the galley kitchen just a few feet away from oblivious airline passengers.

Another photo shows her in the cabin lavatory wearing just her tights under her flight uniform and captioned with: "No panties on Sundays."

Anyone who has access to her OnlyFans account gets regularly treated to shots of her legs splayed out on the aircraft seats. At the same time, she also sells her knickers online, for which she charges around £25 for a pair.

Those interested in particular one-on-one services need to pay higher fees which are paid in exchange of special mid-air treatment. Prospective clients who wish to take things further may also arrange for a meet up.

"You will need to pay a securing fee of £50 to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet — no negotiating," she states.

"If I have booked a hotel for work, the meeting will take place there."

She also happily agrees to meet overseas if British Airways takes her away on flight lay-overs. However, she said "You would need to book another hotel for protection and privacy."

The mystery stewardess also has no qualms about romping with fellow crew members. She proudly posted a photo of herself sprawled in bed holding a glass of red wine between her toes and captioned it with, "Nothing better than getting drunk with my pilot so he can do whatever he wants to me. Cheers."

As of current time, BA is seeking to identify the flight crew member as it launches an investigation.

"We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims."