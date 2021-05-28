The British royal family will join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in celebrating the birth of their second child, a daughter, even though the Duke of Sussex continues to give interviews complaining about his upbringing.

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, the arrival of the new royal tot might be just the thing the family needs at the moment. Bullen told Us Weekly on Wednesday, "I am sure the royal family will welcome the new baby with open arms. A new life is often a great way to help try and repair the rifts in any family, royal or not."

The editor in chief of True Royal TV previously also said that the birth of a baby is always a "great unifier" for a family and all of the royals will definitely want to celebrate it with Harry and Meghan. A similar scenario was seen recently when Prince Charles and Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their social media accounts to greet Harry and Meghan's first-born Archie on his second birthday earlier this month, even though they completely ignored the third wedding anniversary of the couple which came just two weeks after that.

Bullen said: "I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild."

Though Meghan did not reveal her due date while announcing the pregnancy this Valentine's Day, later stating that the baby girl will be arriving "this summer," royal experts believe that she could be about to give birth "any day now."

The Duchess of Sussex may choose to give birth at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, as hinted by her friend and biographer Omid Scobie. The maternity suites at the hospital, which come with three bedrooms and two luxury bathrooms, have previously been used by Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and Victoria Beckham. A night in a deluxe maternity suite costs nearly £3,000.