Concerns for Britney Spears continue to mount as she cannot seem to stop posing completely in the nude in public. A source claimed that she also walks around naked in her home in full view of her household help.

There has been no shortage of naked photos from the "Toxic" singer since she gained full independence from her conservatorship. She has been sharing naked snaps of herself on Instagram, especially in October while on a beach vacation.

National Enquirer in its Nov. 7 issue cited a source who claimed that she does not care about covering up in public or even at home, much to the horror of household staff.

"She's walking around the house totally naked most of the time and doesn't think to cover up if there are cleaners or gardeners on the premises." She has posed in the nude on the beach with vacationers around. She allegedly feels that it is "her prerogative" and if people do not want to see her naked then they could just look away.

The publication claimed that no one is more affected by her alleged behaviour than her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The magazine wrote, "Exhibitionist Britney Spears can't keep her clothes on, and the free spirit's fetish for posting nude images and parading around naked has pushed her humiliated kids to turn their backs" on her.

Federline also admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that the boys have decided not to see their mother and so they were not at her wedding to Sam Asghari in California on June 9. Discussing Spears' nude photos with his sons, he said, "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them."

He added, "It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

However, allegations that Spears walks around naked around the household help could just be exaggerated because she has been sharing nude snaps on social media. On numerous occasions, she has claimed that she has been openly expressing herself after being denied the freedom to do the things she loves because of her strict conservatorship.