A report has claimed that the reason Britney Spears is so eager to have her father Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship is that she wants to have more children before it's too late.

According to a report in The Sun, Britney Spears wants to expand her family and believes her father Jamie Spears being her legal guardian is curtailing her freedom to do so. The 38-year-old is mother to two sons- Sean Federline, 14, and Jayden James Federline, 13, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

A close friend told the outlet that the pop-star, who is currently in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari, wants to have children before it's too late biologically to conceive.

"Britney wants to have a bigger family and currently her set-up is not aligned for that in the way she wants. She always hoped to have a brood of kids and she wants to get in a place to independently start a new family," the pal said.

The insider added that this goal for Britney is one of the driving factors in her efforts to change the set-up of the conservatorship, as she wants more independence over her life decisions.

"Her desire to work comes in a huge second to being a mother. She loves being a mom first and foremost and dotes on her kids. She feels that there is still time to have more children, but that would get in the way of any potential workload from an album or tour," the source said.

Conservatorship is a legal concept in the United States where a guardian or a protector is appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another due to physical or mental limitations, or old age. The "Toxic" hitmaker is a "conservatee," a term that refers to a person under conservatorship, which was implemented on her in 2008 after a series of public meltdowns. She had famously shaved her head and attacked a paparazzo's car with an umbrella in 2007 before receiving treatment at various rehab facilities.

Her father Jamie is her legal guardian, from whom her manager Jodi Montgomery took over as her temporary conservator last year after Jamie experienced a series of health issues last year. The 12-year conservatorship is ending this year, but a court has declared that Britney's request to prevent her father returning as her conservator will not be decided until February.

In a petition filed last week, Britney had requested the retention of her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and that "a qualified corporate fiduciary" such as a bank be put in charge of her estate. Meanwhile, the singer's mother Lynne Spears who was present at the court hearing also requested to be involved in her daughter's finances.

The pop-star is reportedly okay with some of the restrictions of the conservatorship in place --having the courts have jurisdiction over her medical treatment and finances. However, she wants some of the other lifestyle limitations like driving a car to be lifted.

Friends of the musician have claimed to The Sun that she and Jamie have been feuding lately as she wants to have more children and some time away from the limelight while her father wants her to continue with her music.

Her pals claimed that she would "love to have a couple of babies running around again" now that her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James are teenagers. A source said: "Jamie and his daughter have endured times in their lives where they butted heads over different things. The next six months will determine what happens and whether Britney can show the judge that she is medically and physically fit make her own decisions."