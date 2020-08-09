Fans of Brooklyn Beckham are speculating that he and his fiancée are secretly married. These speculations come at a time when Nicola Peltz shared a photo on Instagram Story on Friday, of her fiancé wearing a gold band.

The 25-year-old model posted a photo on her Instagram Story that showed Brooklyn Beckham's a simple gold band adorning his left hand as they held onto a label. There was no caption on the pic.

His tattoos were visible in the snap, including an eagle, the number 7 on his pinky -- a tribute to his dad David Beckham's soccer jersey number. Besides, it also shows the year 1974 on his wrist, the year of his mom Victoria Beckham's birth.

Fans thought that the budding photographer and the model had tied the knot just weeks after he proposed.

According to the Mirror, Brooklyn and Nicola are planning to have two weddings, one each in their native countries, England and America, respectively. One will be a Jewish ceremony, as both Brooklyn's great grandfather and Nicola's father are Jewish, and another with be a Christian wedding.

Brooklyn proposed to his girlfriend on July 11 with a huge diamond ring. He took to Instagram to share the big news by sharing a photo with the "Bates Motel" alum and writing, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx."

Brooklyn and Peltz sparked speculations they were dating after they were spotted together at a Halloween party in October 2019. They went Instagram official with their relationship in January and since then the model-cum-actress has posted several loving tributes to her fiancé.

David and Victoria congratulated the pair on their engagement last month. The retired football player wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys."

The former Spice Girl also shared her joy in an Instagram. She shared a photo of her son and future daughter-in-law, "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness We all love you both so much," Victoria captioned the picture.

Brooklyn has earlier dated Hana Cross and Chloe Grace Moretz, while Nicola dated Anwar Hadid.