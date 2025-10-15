Emma Heming Willis has shared a heartbreaking update about her husband Bruce Willis' health, saying their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, are 'grieving' their father even as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, she described learning to 'walk alongside the grief' and detailed how the family preserves memories as his language fades.

Heming said Mabel and Evelyn have been struggling to cope with the slow but inevitable decline in their father's health. 'I think they're doing well, all things considered. But it's hard,' she said.

'They grieve. They miss their dad so much. He's missing important milestones. That's tough for them,' Heming added.

The 46-year-old model and entrepreneur said she has learned to accept grief as part of daily life.

She added that she and her daughters keep a notebook to record memories, moments, and quotes from Bruce, so they can remember the man he was before dementia began taking its toll.

'You think you'll never forget these things,' she said, 'but then you do.'

From Aphasia to Frontotemporal Dementia

Bruce Willis, 70, retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects speech and comprehension.

In early 2023, his family confirmed that his symptoms had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which impacts behaviour, personality, and language.

In an emotional appearance on ABC earlier this year, Heming said her husband's language ability 'is going,' explaining that his 'brain is failing him.'

She told The Guardian that while Bruce still occasionally shows glimpses of his old self--a familiar laugh or a fleeting spark in his eyes--'those moments are becoming rarer as the disease progresses.'

A Second Home for Bruce Willis

To ensure Bruce receives proper care, Heming revealed that the actor now lives in a specially designed one-story house close to their family home in California.

The property is equipped for his needs and staffed with a full-time care team.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heming called the decision 'one of the hardest' of her life but said it was necessary to provide both safety and calm for Bruce.

She said she visits him daily, often sharing meals or moments, and that the family still spends plenty of time with him in the second home.

The arrangement, she added, allows their daughters to maintain a sense of normalcy and enjoy activities like playdates and school events.

According to Nine Entertainment, Heming explained that this setup helps the children 'balance life and loss' as they prepare for what lies ahead.

Preparing the Family for Loss

Heming has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of caring for someone with dementia.

She told E! News that no one is immune to grief. 'Nobody in this world will escape it,' she said. 'It's a universal part of loving and living.'

In September, she told the New York Post that maintaining separate living arrangements also serves a painful but necessary purpose: to gently prepare their daughters for their father's eventual passing.

'This isn't about giving up,' she said. 'It's about helping them transition, so when the time comes, it's not a shock.'

Raising Awareness and Offering Support

Beyond her family's private struggle, Heming has become a public advocate for caregivers.

She is set to release a memoir, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, later this year, aimed at helping others navigate similar challenges.

She told The Guardian that she hopes her story will 'normalise conversations about dementia and caregiving' and encourage families to seek support early.

Frontotemporal dementia remains incurable, with symptoms that worsen over time.

According to health experts cited by the New York Post, average life expectancy after diagnosis ranges from seven to 13 years, though each case varies widely.

For Heming and her daughters, that reality means living with grief in real time--mourning the gradual loss of a man they still love and see every day.

'It's the cruellest kind of heartbreak,' Heming said. 'You lose the person you love piece by piece, while they're still here.'

What Families Should Know About FTD

FTD has no cure and typically progresses over the years. UK guidance notes variable outlooks; charities cite average life expectancies of roughly six to eight years after diagnosis, though ranges differ, and some people live much longer. Reputable medical sources stress early recognition and specialist support for carers.