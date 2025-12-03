Pop icon Ariana Grande is reportedly considering calling off her planned 2026 tour after a series of health-related setbacks have raised serious concerns for both her team and fans.

Her positive COVID-19 diagnosis during the promotional run for her new film and the growing alarm over her visibly frail appearance have sparked speculation that the looming 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour may never take place.

COVID Diagnosis Amid Intense Pressure

On 20 November 2025, Grande used her Instagram Story to reveal she had tested positive for COVID-19. The post included a black-and-white photograph from her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon two days prior, captioned simply 'moments before Covid'.

As a result, she withdrew from multiple scheduled media appearances, including a taped segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show the day before its airing, which generated concern about her ability to meet the demands of her current film promotion schedule.

Her brother, Frankie Grande, later offered some reassurance in a public update, saying she was 'doing well' and 'still working'. He emphasised that despite the illness, she remained committed to her obligations.

Fan Alarm After Noticeably Thin Appearance

Concern about Grande's health began long before the COVID announcement. During the promotional tour for Wicked: For Good, many fans and observers noted what they described as a 'scarily thin' or 'frail' appearance. Visible collarbones, sunken cheeks, and a generally emaciated look on red-carpet appearances triggered speculation about potential underlying issues.

These observations recall a pattern from earlier in her career. In April 2023, during a social-media video, Grande addressed body-shaming and revealed that the body people once praised as 'healthy' was, in fact, from one of the most troubled periods of her life, involving antidepressants, heavy drinking, and poor nutrition.

Still, public and media concern persisted. Some insiders close to the film's production reportedly expressed alarm at the 'non-stop' schedule, with long hours, travel, irregular sleep, and little time for self-care, suggesting the campaign's pressures may have taken a serious toll.

Hinted Final Farewell: Tour as 'One Last Hurrah'

Earlier in November 2025, Grande spoke on the podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler about her forthcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour. She described it as a possible 'one last hurrah for now', suggesting she does not plan to tour at the same pace she has over the past decade.

She said, 'I'm always going to make music... but I don't think doing it at the rate that I've been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years'.

That comment, combined with her recent health woes, has led many industry watchers to conclude that she may be laying the groundwork for a long-term, or even indefinite, break from touring.

Talk of Scrapping the Tour Grows Loud

In the immediate aftermath of the COVID diagnosis and mounting fan concern, rumours have begun circulating that her management and inner circle are seriously considering cancelling the 2026 tour altogether. These discussions reportedly reflect worries that even if Grande recovers physically, the toll of touring could be too much given her current state.

Though no official statement has yet confirmed a cancellation, fans and media analysts are drawing connections between her own 'last hurrah' remarks, the health scare, and the possibility that the Eternal Sunshine Tour could be quietly shelved or indefinitely postponed.

At least one gossip site has described the tour as 'low-key, preparing us for a future where she's... not touring'.

This narrative echoes growing scepticism within sections of her fanbase. On social platforms, some fans have expressed fear that pushing forward with a full tour could jeopardise her health. Others have begun calling for her to reconsider, suggesting a smaller, more manageable set of appearances, or a full pause until she regains strength.