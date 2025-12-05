Kim Cattrall has officially tied the knot. The 'Sex and the City' legend, 69, married audio engineer Russell Thomas, 55, in a discreet and intimate ceremony held at Chelsea Old Town Hall on 4 December. According to PEOPLE, which confirmed the nuptials exclusively, only 12 guests attended the elegant event.

The ceremony was intentionally understated, reflecting the couple's long-established preference for privacy, intimacy and authenticity. Cattrall wore a refined Dior suit styled by legendary costume designer Patricia Field, complete with Cornelia James gloves and a custom Phillip Treacy hat. Thomas opted for a bespoke Richard James suit, leaning into a sophisticated but minimal aesthetic.

The wedding marks a major milestone for the pair, who have been together for nearly nine years.

Who is Russell Thomas?

Though now known to millions as Kim Cattrall's husband, Russell Thomas has long worked behind the scenes as a sound and audio engineer for the BBC. As a non-celebrity with a modest public presence, he contrasts the glamorous world Cattrall navigates — and perhaps for that reason, the relationship has been described as grounded, meaningful and built on mutual respect.

Thomas is also 14 years younger than Cattrall, an age gap she has previously dismissed as irrelevant, saying: 'At a certain age, people merge, don't they?'

Friends and colleagues describe Thomas as warm, thoughtful and quietly brilliant, while Cattrall has repeatedly praised his humour, intelligence and sensitivity.

How the Couple First Met

Cattrall and Thomas met in 2016 when she appeared on BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour,' where Thomas was working as an audio engineer. Their connection was immediate — and, as Cattrall once said, 'very modern.' After the interview, Thomas messaged her on X (then Twitter), sparking casual conversation that soon developed into something deeper.

'We kind of liked each other,' Cattrall recalled in a 2020 interview. 'He came out to Vancouver to visit me... we got along great, and we've been together ever since!'

The relationship grew gradually and naturally, strengthened by a shared British background — Cattrall was born in Liverpool, while Thomas is from Kent. The actress has repeatedly said their cultural similarities foster an instinctive sense of understanding and comfort.

A Relationship That Survived a Pandemic

For the first few years, Cattrall and Thomas maintained a long-distance relationship. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the couple chose to isolate themselves together in Cattrall's Vancouver home, an experience she said deepened their bond. The time away from Hollywood and the public eye allowed them to settle into a shared routine, including a daily ritual of making tea — a tradition Cattrall describes as 'very British.'

'He was worth waiting for,' she once told PEOPLE, calling Thomas a 'firecracker' with a brilliant sense of humour.

Their relationship has always been intentionally low-profile. Thomas does not work in entertainment and keeps his personal life private, something Cattrall has said brings balance to her world.

In interviews over the years, Cattrall has emphasised that what makes their relationship work is its simplicity. 'It's just so easy,' she said — a sentiment she has repeated in nearly every discussion about Thomas.

Through fame, reinvention and a decades-long career, Cattrall has finally found a partnership she considers both steady and joyful. Now, with their marriage quietly sealed in London, the couple appear ready for the next chapter of their life together — still private, still united, and still 'real good,' as Cattrall once put it.