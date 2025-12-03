Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo forged one of Hollywood's most talked-about friendships while filming Wicked, their emotional on-set sisterhood becoming a much-loved side story for fans.

But industry sources now warn the deep bond between the pop superstar and the Oscar-nominated actress may struggle to endure life after production.

According to reports, the pair's once-constant closeness has shifted into an occasional, long-distance relationship shaped by geography, work demands and the realities of two global careers.

While sources maintain the friendship is genuine and deeply emotional, they also caution that Grande and Erivo's hectic schedules and lack of recent public sightings suggest the relationship is evolving—and may never resemble the connection they shared on set.

Insiders Claim the Friendship is Already Drifting

Industry insiders say the pair's bond, albeit real, has naturally eroded since they stopped working together every day. A source claimed they now struggle to find time to visit each other in person, even though they keep in regular communication. According to reports, their friendship has changed into a more occasional, long-distance relationship since they are no longer bound by filming dates.

The insider claims that the strain is evident in their inability to enjoy informal moments together. 'They text and have phone calls all the time, but they don't have the chance to hang out like typical friends,' a source said. The insider went on to say that both women now have to prioritise their jobs and families due to the realities of life after Wicked, leaving less time for the intimate camaraderie they shared while filming.

Another report claimed that this cooling is not unusual in Hollywood. Many friendships developed during intensive productions evaporate once the project concludes and the group disperses. While the shift may reflect the industry's fast-moving nature, experts feel it poses a significant risk to the viability of Grande and Erivo's relationship.

The insider asserted, 'If they were seeing each other, Hollywood would know,' and notably cited the absence of shared appearances or public social media posts since the majority of the promotion concluded. 'It's a fairly quiet relationship right now.'

Distance and Busy Schedules are Major Obstacles

Proximity has been one of the significant challenges to preserving their relationship. Ariana Grande is based in Los Angeles primarily for her music career, business commitments, and multiple acting opportunities. Cynthia Erivo, meanwhile, remains mostly in London, where she balances theatrical work, film projects, and personal responsibilities.

The distance means unplanned meet-ups are practically impossible. One insider plainly warned, 'You're not going to see them going shopping together. They're simply not in the same place.' Even with best intentions, conflicting time zones and the demands of international travel make maintaining a close friendship difficult.

Additionally, both celebrities have demanding schedules that make it difficult for them to engage in frequent social interactions. Their schedules seldom ever coincide as Grande resumes her musical career and Erivo pursues new theatre and film endeavours. Insiders caution that without a clear intention to stay connected, the friendship may gradually grow more distant.

Insiders Insist the Friendship is Real and Deeply Emotional

Despite concerns, insiders claim that their bond is genuine. According to one insider, Erivo was passionately protective of Grande during filming, acting as a 'big sister'. They underlined that the emotional warmth between them resulted from genuine attachment, not a publicity tactic.

Their relationship is powerful for two prominent actresses, the insider continued. Hollywood is typically competitive, and genuine friendships between female co-stars might be rare. Yet Grande and Erivo allegedly created a foundation of trust, support, and adoration that sustained them through the emotional difficulties of playing Glinda and Elphaba.

Insiders believe the bond developed during a highly vulnerable time for both women. Long filming days, intense performances, and shared experiences fostered a bond that seemed more like family. Whether it fades or evolves, insiders say it had a long-term impact on both stars.

The friendship's depth was revealed publicly when Erivo defended Grande online against personal life critiques during filming, exhibiting an off-screen protective loyalty that is sometimes lacking in celebrity working relationships.

Both Stars Say They're Working Hard to Stay Connected

Ariana Grande has publicly acknowledged the limitations of keeping the friendship, but insists they are both committed to trying. Speaking on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the singer revealed she and Erivo work hard to stay connected despite the challenges. She underlined their commitment to supporting each other even when the job keeps them apart.

Grande added that they regard their friendship as an extension of their commitment to honour the Wicked project. 'We're both so busy, but we do our best to stay connected and take care of each other,' she said. Her words show the bond continues to possess great emotional value for both ladies.

Erivo, though less vocal publicly, is said to share the same commitment. Insiders claim the actresses are doing what they can to preserve the bond, even if distance forces it to evolve. While Hollywood relationships often fade, those close to the pair say this particular connection has the emotional depth to survive even if it changes form over time.