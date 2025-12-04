The so-called 'non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship' has thrown Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo into a viral storm of speculation. The label erupted across social platforms following the release of Wicked: For Good, with gossip pages claiming the co-stars had used this terminology to describe their dynamic.

What began as a satirical post quickly mutated into alleged 'proof' that their affectionate behaviour meant something more. As clips of Grande holding Erivo's hand and leaning into her during promo events resurfaced, online commentators began dissecting their interactions with microscope-level intensity.

But despite the mounting theories, all available evidence indicates the phrase is entirely fictional, and the scrutiny says more about internet culture than about the actors themselves.

A Satirical Label That Sparked a Frenzy

The now-viral 'semi-binary love' wording didn't come from Ariana Grande or Cynthia Erivo at all; it originated from a known satire page that posts absurd fake quotes about celebrities.

Once screenshots of the parody were stripped of context, the term began circulating as if it were a genuine self-description used by the stars. No interview, transcript, or public appearance includes them ever using that phrase, and LGBTQ+ advocates have confirmed the label holds no meaning within gender-identity language.

Still, because the pair have appeared especially warm since promoting Wicked: For Good, the satirical line gained traction. The affectionate dynamic, like hugging, hand-holding, and emotional closeness, made the hoax feel plausible to those eager for a salacious narrative.

Users Call Erivo a 'Caretaker' and Question the Dynamic

Across comment threads, users are now dissecting their behaviour and attaching motives to it, sometimes harshly.

Some claim Erivo behaves like a maternal or managerial presence around Grande, with one user writing, 'Yeah Ariana bumps her arm, and Cynthia is there to rub it all better.. similar to how I treat my 9-month-old son.'

Another insisted that the interactions look rehearsed, 'It feels like a PR-fabricated intimacy, not a real bond.'

Soon, the discussion took another turn when users started connecting their bond to Ariana's mental health. One claimed that their dynamic is based on trauma bonding. 'Two very deeply emotional creatives who get fully immersed in their work/relationships, working on the biggest project of their careers. Possible eating disorders in both of them.'

A smaller but vocal group argued that the whole situation reflects how difficult it is for two women to display affection publicly without having their friendship rebranded as romance, with one user pushing back. 'They're literally just friends. People are turning nothing into a label.'

But despite the debates, the claims that either woman used the 'non-demi-curious semi-binary' terminology remain unsupported.

What Ariana and Cynthia Have Actually Said

Both actors have addressed their closeness, and their explanations conflict entirely with the viral rumour.

Grande has spoken openly about why she appears so tactile during press events, saying she expresses care physically and often uses hand-holding and touch to offer support. Erivo, who has previously identified as bisexual, has emphasised that she maintains privacy around her personal relationships and has never used any unusual label when discussing her bond with Grande.

Both stars are also in public relationships: Erivo with writer-producer Lena Waithe, and Grande is allegedly in a relationship with actor Ethan Slater. Their warm dynamic stems from the emotional intensity of filming Wicked, not from a hidden romantic arrangement, but somehow, the scrutiny continues.