It was a partnership that always promised fireworks, but the cosmic timing was always tragically off. Back on the set of American Idol in 2014—over a decade ago, no less—the world watched as Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban turned the judging panel into one of the most sizzling double acts on television. The heat between them was palpable, a crackle of charisma and shared musical passion that often overshadowed the actual contestants.

They were strictly platonic, of course. Keith was then firmly married to his superstar wife, Nicole Kidman, and J.Lo was dating the dancer Casper Smart. Yet, the rumour mill went into complete meltdown when intimate photographs emerged of the country star whispering secretively into J.Lo's ear during a press conference—a moment that immediately sparked the kind of celebrity gossip that lasts for years.

Even the normally cool-headed pop diva couldn't help but lose her composure over her co-star. J.Lo confessed she was seriously 'fangirling', publicly describing Keith as 'so cute' and admitting it would be a 'dream come true' if the pair could ever get into the studio together for a duet. Nicole, for her part, appeared to rise above the speculation, even praising J.Lo as a 'goddess' at the time, demonstrating a seemingly impenetrable front of marital confidence.

Fast forward all these years, and fate, or perhaps just a double dose of devastating Hollywood heartbreak, has stepped in to correct the stars' trajectory. After a monumental 19-year marriage, Nicole, 58, and Keith, 58, announced their bombshell divorce in September, following months of industry speculation that their union was fractured beyond repair.

Meanwhile, J.Lo, 56, has endured her own public catastrophe, with her whirlwind marriage to actor Ben Affleck ending in divorce, which was finalised this past January after their split last summer.

Now, ten months on from her own painful separation, sources say J.Lo has been the first to reach out, lending a much-needed sympathetic ear to the newly single Keith.

'J.Lo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up, she wanted to offer her support and check in', an insider reveals. 'A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up and it meant everything to her. It's been more than a year now and she's still hurting over her divorce so she's very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage'.

The support comes at a particularly fraught time for Keith. His reputation has been publicly 'shattered' by speculation that his marriage crisis was compounded by rumours of a new romance with his 25-year-old support act, Maggie Baugh—a claim Ms Baugh has subsequently denied.

Despite the denial, the damage has been done, with fans furiously questioning whether the country icon is suffering a textbook 'mid-life crisis', leading some to brand his behaviour 'creepy' and a 'cliché'. Last month, the musician himself confessed he had been left feeling 'miserable' and 'lonely' on tour, a candid admission that only added fuel to the fire.

'And when you add in all the awful accusations Keith has had to deal with, she feels that much worse for him', the source adds, noting that in the harsh, unforgiving world of Hollywood, the insider stresses that J.Lo's kindness has been a lifeline for Keith.

Is the Idol Spark Finally Igniting? The Reconnection of and Jennifer Lopez

'Keith has been so grateful for her support, a lot of people have shunned him in favour of Nicole so J.Lo's kindness is highlighted,' the source claims. 'She knows what a good heart he has and thinks it's horrendous that he is having to deal with all these attacks on his character'.

J.Lo knows a thing or two about dealing with public humiliation and personal crisis herself. Despite throwing herself into a 'revenge tour' of snogging and seriously raunchy on-stage antics earlier this year, the star still 'continues to struggle with the whiplash' of her brief marriage to Ben. 'She can't accept that things are really over', a source previously shared. 'It makes her head spin how fast it all changed. It's like emotional whiplash. He came on so strong and said all of the things she dreamt of hearing and then suddenly he swung just as hard the other way and just walked out and she was left to pick up the pieces'.

It's in this shared space of vulnerability and emotional turmoil that the two have found common ground. Now, we're told that Keith's attention, in turn, has been 'lifting J.Lo's spirits', too, sparking a new round of speculation among friends.

Desperate Duet: How Matchmakers Hope to Turn Heartbreak into Heat for Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez

The spark that flickered on Idol has not been forgotten by those in their circle. Back then, the chemistry was so potent that the constant reports of how 'flirtatious' they were became a 'touchy subject for Nicole'. Now, 'They always shared a lot of laughs back in the Idol days and that fun rapport is there just as strong as ever, to the point where people are even starting to wonder if something more might have sparked', the insider reveals.

The logic is simple: 'It's not all that outrageous to imagine these two together, in a lot of ways they would be a great match. They're both so passionate and so completely devoted to their careers.' With both stars very much single and in desperate need of a 'distraction', those close to them are actively trying to play matchmaker.

The idea on the table is the one J.Lo wished for all those years ago: a romantic duet. 'People in both their worlds are trying to play matchmaker for them and the idea of teaming up for some sort of romantic duet has been suggested as a way to jumpstart things,' the source tells us. The studio, apparently, 'can be like foreplay for her', which could 'be a really great thing for them on so many levels'.

The timing couldn't be more crucial for J.Lo, who has faced a barrage of professional setbacks alongside her personal heartache. In August, she was forced to scrap her 'This is Me...Live Tour' due to low ticket sales and divorce fallout. She was then 'dumped' by her record label, BMG, after her comeback album, This Is Me... Now, commercially flopped, only reaching number 55 in the UK and number 38 in the Billboard 200.

Furthermore, her Las Vegas residency at Caesars is just days away from launching, yet tickets remain available for most performances, including New Year's Eve. A 'fun fling' with Keith, the insider concludes, is exactly what the doctor ordered.

'Purely from a publicity standpoint, the fans would eat it up', the source affirms. 'And on a personal level, a fun fling seems like what they both need right now. No doubt it would go down like a lead balloon with Nicole but Keith is a single man'.

The possibility of a fresh romance between Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban—a connection that simmered for years under the strict gaze of their respective marriages—is more than just a Hollywood fling; it's a mutual necessity born of shared heartbreak and professional vulnerability.

While matchmakers are pushing for a public duet to turn professional collaboration into personal chemistry, this pairing could offer both stars the emotional ballast and massive publicity they desperately need right now.

Given J.Lo's recent tour cancellation, album flop, and Keith's public reputation crisis, a high-wattage coupling would instantly shift the narrative. The question for fans is whether this is genuine love finally finding its moment, or simply two mega-stars grasping for a 'fun fling' to escape the 'whiplash' of their devastating divorces.