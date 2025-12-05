The bizarre digital phenomenon that saw fans obsessively over-analysing the intense friendship between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has finally begun to subside—but the internet never sleeps. The full, chaotic weight of Gen Z fandom scrutiny has now been transferred onto a new duo: Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown.

Following the viral frenzy around the Wicked: For Good co-stars, where unverified accounts spun theories claiming they were engaged in a 'non-demi-curious, semi-binary relationship,' the spotlight has now shifted onto the young Hollywood pair.

A recent video of Schnapp and Brown surfaced, immediately sending fans into a collective spiral and sparking debates, jokes, and widespread confusion across social media. Many netizens are calling the dynamic between the long-time friends 'too similar' to the Grande–Erivo situation.

The comparison, while wild, chaotic, and certainly 'Gen Z-coded', differs significantly from the recent Wicked speculation.

The frenzy surrounding Grande and Erivo intensified during their press tour, where they appeared inseparable—constantly holding hands, standing close, and sharing intense eye contact on red carpets—becoming, as one observer put it, 'the emotional support besties of the century.' The theories exploded after the movie's release, fuelled primarily by the lack of context outside of official appearances.

The situation with Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown, however, is underpinned by years of documented friendship. Their bond is messy, real, and unfiltered, offering a rare glimpse into a genuine connection within the often-sanitised world of Hollywood.

Despite this established history, their every interaction is now being judged against the standards of the latest viral conspiracy.

Noah Schnapp And Millie Bobby Brown: The Platonic Chaos Duo

For years, the young stars of the Netflix sci-fi hit have been refreshingly candid about their unique relationship. They have frequently spoken about a period they affectionately refer to as their 'platonic crush' era—an adorable, occasionally awkward, and very typical teenage moment that they now look back on and laugh about.

In a Vogue interview, Schnapp openly discussed the depth of his feelings for his co-star, carefully emphasising the non-romantic nature of their connection. He said he found Brown 'funny, comforting, and easy to be around,' which translated into a purely platonic affection. Brown echoed this sentiment, confirming that the feeling was mutual and that the bond was firmly 'friendly, not romantic'.

This closeness quickly morphed into something akin to sibling energy—the sort of relationship where teasing, arguing, and chaotic, yet undeniable, affection coexist without boundaries.

The pair have often referred to each other as 'twins' over the years, a term that speaks volumes about the level of comfort and shared experience between the two actors, who practically grew up together on the set of Stranger Things.

The internet's obsession with their rapport has seen a dramatic resurgence of old videos. Clips like the iconic 'Noah! Noah! NOAH, NO!', where Brown attempts to wipe a drawn-on moustache off Schnapp's face, are back on everyone's timeline.

Old Instagram live sessions where they playfully roast one another are trending again, as are interviews where they accidentally spoil plot points or make each other laugh uncontrollably.

The enduring appeal lies in the authenticity of their messy, relatable bond, a quality that is catnip to social media users looking for genuine human connection amidst the polished PR landscape.

The 'Marry At 40' Pact Reignites Obsession With Noah Schnapp And Millie Bobby Brown

The final, decisive element that has successfully landed the Stranger Things stars in the same meme territory as Grande and Erivo is the resurfacing of their infamous, chaotic 'we will marry at 40 if we are single' pact.

This pact, revealed some time ago, was an unusual agreement that only two people with a deeply ingrained sibling-like bond could conceive. The crucial clause was that the arrangement would strictly involve 'no kids, and they would just be roommates.'

While the actors intended it as a comforting, sibling-coded joke about their shared future, the digital reaction was sharply divided. Some viewers found the concept 'awkward,' others deemed it hilarious, but the majority treated it as concrete evidence of a relationship worthy of the same intensive, speculative over-investigation that plagued the Wicked co-stars.

Whether the relationship is viewed as genuinely adorable or slightly eyebrow-raising, the internet has definitively appointed the Stranger Things duo as the next pair to have their every interaction over-analysed.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp for comments.