Immensely popular K-pop band BTS has secured two nominations at the upcoming 2020 American Music Awards, after winning at the annual award show for two consecutive years.

American Music Awards took to its Twitter handle on Tuesday to announce that the seven-member South Korean band has been nominated for Favourite Social Artist and Favourite Duo or Group in the Pop/Rock category. BTS seemed elated with their nomination, as it tweeted: "We're so excited to be nominated for the 2020 @AMAs! Don't miss the show."

BTS won their first AMAs in 2018 for top social artist, making history by becoming the first South Korean artists to win an award at the show. They went on to win the award in the same category in 2019, along with claiming the Favourite Duo or Group award in the pop/rock category. The categories in which they have been nominated for the upcoming event in November remains the same as last year.

Read more BTS opens up about facing prejudice and donating $1m to BLM movement

The nomination comes just weeks after the band won the top social artist award at the Billboard Music Awards. RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jin also gave an impressive choreographed performance on their latest hit "Dynamite" at the award ceremony.

It is expected that the Bangtan Boys will perform at the AMAs 2020 as well which is scheduled to air on ABC! on Sunday, Nov. 22. They might even surprise their fanbase ARMY with an all-new performance to one of the songs from their upcoming album "BE" which is due to be released just two days prior to the event. The band recently dropped a concept photo for the upcoming album.

Meanwhile, their last release "Dynamite" which also marks their first English-language album continues to break records even over a month after its release. The track currently holds No.1 position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data while the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

The latest data marks the track's third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It reigns with 74.8 million streams in a week (up 1 percent from last week), and 24,000 downloads sold (up 20 percent) globally in the week ending Oct. 22.