Princess Anne celebrates her 70th birthday on Saturday. On the occasion the Twitter handle of Buckingham Palace released three official portraits of Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter. The photographs have been clicked by none other than John Swannell who has documented her milestone birthdays for the past four decades.

In the new portraits, Princess Anne is smiling with a twinkle in her eyes. The pictures were shot at her private Gloucestershire home Gatcombe Park. The estate is also home to her children Peter Philips and Zara Tindall and their children.

New photographs have been released to celebrate the 70th birthday of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal tomorrow, 15th August ðŸŽˆ



The photographs were taken by John Swannell at The Princessâ€™ home, Gatcombe Park, in February this year.#PrincessRoyalAt70 pic.twitter.com/RQ0ZeUgId5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 14, 2020

There is barely a hint of grey visible in her trademark chignon, which she styled herself for the photoshoot. Known for her love for sustainable fashion, the style icon is seen in an emerald green outfit by Sue Palmer as she looks directly at the camera. She accessorises with a gold ribbon knot brooch, set with 12 diamonds, small pearl drop earrings a pop of red lipstick.

Another shows her in off-duty country attire. In her casual look, Anne is seen posing outdoors on her estate. The princess rocks a maroon turtle neck sweater with a chequered shirt and grey trousers in front of a huge tree. Her left hand is tucked into her pocket and a walking stick is seen.

In another picture, Princess Annedons a Maureen Baker flowing evening dress and Sue Palmer bolero jacket. She accessorises with a three-string pearl necklace, matching earrings, gold bracelet and matching gold watch. She smiles as she is perched on a golden leaf chair. The dress is by the same designer who created her wedding dress in 1973 and who retired in the 1990s.

The photographs were taken in late February a few weeks before the coronavirus lockdown. The pictures weretaken on a single morning when the princess had a half-day window in her busy day that is full of royal engagements.

Celebrated photographer John Swannell clicked Anne. He has taken pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's official Diamond Jubilee portrait in 2012. Besides, taking pictures of Princess Diana, Princes William and Harry to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Sir Michael Caine and Elton John.

Like her mother's birthday, Anne's birthday celebrations also have been scaled back due to the pandemic and increase in cases in Aberdeen.

Anne is spending her birthday sailing along the West Coast of Scotland with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. In 2019, the royal notched up a remarkable 506 official engagements, making her the hardest-working member of the royal family after her brother the Prince Charles.

Anne has received to promotions ahead of her milestone birthday. The queen has approved her honorary promotions in the Royal Army and Royal Air Force. The princess has been promoted to the rank of general in the Army and air chief marshal in the Air Force, BBC reports. The appointments bring her ranks in-line in the Army and Air Force with her rank in the Royal Navy. She has served as an admiral in the Royal Navy for many years.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that the royal has been "hugely supportive" of the British Armed Forces and "this promotion on her 70th birthday recognises her invaluable contribution and commitment to the military."