Celebrations planned to mark Princess Anne's 70th birthday have been scaled back a bit due to the COVID-19 crisis, but her family is planning a surprise to mark the special day.

Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, revealed that the British royal family was originally planning to celebrate his mother-in-law's 70th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Scotland. However, the plans were altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on "The One Show," Mike Tindall revealed: "We did have plans. It would have been up in Scotland, but obviously with COVID and obviously Aberdeen is being locked down a bit," adding: "I think everything has been scaled back a little bit."

The former rugby player called it a "shame," but said he is sure the family will do "something to celebrate her 70 amazing years." "She is just an incredible woman in terms of how much work she can get through in the year. We will be doing something, as yet I don't know whether she knows, so my lips are sealed," the 41-year-old said.

A report in Vanity Fair states that Princess Anne might be planning a sailing trip around the Scottish coast with her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence to celebrate her milestone birthday. "This will be the best birthday present I expect she will have. It's time off that she rarely gets and she will be looking forward to a change of scene," a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, has been posting throwback pictures of the British royal ahead of her birthday on the Royal Family's Twitter account.

The Princess Royal also started her ceremonial duties while in her teens, and took part in her first State Opening of Parliament in 1967. Then, in 1969, she attended her brotherâ€™s Investiture as The Prince of Wales.#PrincessRoyalAt70 pic.twitter.com/WAcBxGGmbD — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 9, 2020

Seven Twitter threads for the seven decades of the royal's life have been posted on the account over the past seven days.

The latest thread on Friday, a day ahead of her birthday and the last in the special picture series, showed the princess with her mother. It was captioned: "This week, we've looked back at The Princess Royal's life, ahead of HRH's 70th birthday tomorrow. Today, The Princess undertakes a busy schedule of hundreds of engagements a year, in support of The Queen."