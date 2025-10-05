Forget haunted houses and horror films; the fiercest battle this October is happening at the drive-thru. Fast-food giants Burger King and McDonald's are going head-to-head for Halloween supremacy, and both are betting big on nostalgia.

While McDonald's resurrects its beloved Boo Buckets, Burger King is unleashing a Scooby-Doo collaboration that has fans clamouring. The question is, can a talking Great Dane and his mystery-solving gang unseat one of the most iconic Happy Meal giveaways of all time?

Burger King's Scooby-Doo Toys Unmasked

Burger King is teaming up with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. crew to launch six collectible toys inspired by the franchise's Halloween specials. Available with King Jr. Meals from 16 September, the lineup includes Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, Fred, and the villain Elwood Crane, each with a removable mask for added spooky fun.

Snack influencer Markie Devo first leaked the lineup on Instagram, according to AOL, declaring: 'Did Burger King just win Halloween 2025 kids' meal toys of the year?!' Many fans agreed, praising the mix of nostalgia and interactivity. The toys are only available for a limited time, making them instant collector's items for both kids and adults who grew up with Scooby and the gang.

McDonald's Boo Buckets

Of course, McDonald's is not bowing out of the Halloween season quietly. The fast-food titan is bringing back its fan-favourite Boo Buckets, first launched in 1986 and revived in recent years after a long hiatus.

This year's pails, available from 21 October with Happy Meals, feature five spooky faces. The classics, Pumpkin, Ghost, and Goblin, are joined by new arrivals Cat and Zombie. Painted in bold colours like orange, green, white, black, and red, the buckets double as trick-or-treat bags, making them both a meal container and a Halloween essential.

McDonald's cheekily promoted the return with the line: 'There's only one OG Halloween bucket, and it comes with a Happy Meal'. Fans are already predicting a sell-out, just like last year.

Fast-Food Halloween Wars

Burger King and McDonald's are not the only players vying for Halloween buzz. Wendy's has rolled out its Frosty Frights Kids' Meal with 12 spooky toys, while Burger King has also relaunched its own Halloween Bucket, a $2 collectible pail with new festive designs, available nationwide.

From Scooby-Doo masks to glow-in-the-dark buckets, these limited-time promotions show how Halloween has become one of the most lucrative and creative seasons for fast-food marketing. Nostalgia, collectability, and a bit of spooky fun are proving to be just as powerful as burgers and fries when it comes to pulling in families.

Who Wins the Halloween Crown?

So, who will take the throne this year? Will it be Scooby-Doo's mystery crew or the original Boo Buckets? The answer may depend on what you value more: interactive, mask-swapping toys or a reusable bucket steeped in Happy Meal history.

For kids and collectors alike, Burger King's Scooby-Doo collaboration offers something fresh and fun. But McDonald's Boo Buckets remain a cultural icon, sparking childhood memories across generations. In truth, the real winners might just be the fans, who now have more Halloween goodies to hunt down than ever before.

One thing's certain: this spooky season, fast food has never been scarier, or more collectible.