Three California siblings have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit after their parents were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying overnight at a friend's home. The children allege that a faulty water heater exhaust system and a disconnected carbon monoxide detector contributed to the deaths of Jay and Kristen Ruskey on 8 February 2026.

Jay, 53, and Kristen, 49, had travelled to Cambria, California, to attend a birthday celebration hosted by friends Ben and Robin Korman. Hours before the couple were discovered unresponsive, emergency responders had been called to the property after Jay began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting and possible seizure activity.

The lawsuit, filed on 26 October in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, names the homeowners and water heater manufacturers Navien Inc. and Kyung Dong Navien Co. The children are seeking damages, alleging that the heater's exhaust system allowed deadly carbon monoxide to enter the room where their parents were sleeping.

What Happened Before Jay and Kristen Ruskey Were Found Dead?

According to the lawsuit, the Ruskeys attended a birthday gathering at the Kormans' home on 7 February, alongside approximately 50 to 60 guests. The couple stayed overnight in a guest bedroom while their three children remained at home.

At approximately 4.34am the following morning, Kristen called 911 after Jay became seriously ill. Guests reportedly heard him screaming and vomiting, while the lawsuit states he also experienced seizure-like symptoms and lost control of his bowels.

According to an earlier report by the Santa Barbara Independent, Kristen told responding paramedics that Jay had consumed chocolate containing psychedelic mushrooms and appeared to be experiencing a bad reaction. Medical personnel recommended hospital treatment, but Jay declined and the couple returned to bed.

The children's lawsuit argues that Jay's symptoms were also consistent with acute carbon monoxide poisoning. It alleges that nobody recognised the possible danger, tested the air or ventilated the affected rooms during the emergency response.

Several hours later, between 9.30am and 10am, guests went to check on the couple and found Kristen lying unresponsive on the laundry room floor. Jay was discovered in the adjoining bedroom, also unresponsive and not breathing.

Guests attempted CPR and contacted emergency services again, but both were pronounced dead at the property. The deaths were subsequently investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators Found a Disconnected Carbon Monoxide Detector

The county coroner determined that Jay died from the toxic effects of carbon monoxide, while Kristen's death was attributed to the combined toxic effects of carbon monoxide and ethanol. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Investigators also discovered that a combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector in the guest bedroom had been disconnected from its electrical wiring. According to the lawsuit, the detector was inoperable before the couple arrived, and no alarm sounded to warn guests of the danger.

The complaint alleges that a Navien tankless water heater repeatedly operated throughout the night to meet the hot water demands of the crowded property. It claims a failed exhaust vent allowed carbon monoxide to enter the laundry room before spreading into the adjoining bedroom.

The children further allege that the homeowners knew, or should have known, that the detector was disconnected. These claims remain allegations in a civil lawsuit and have not been established by a court.

What Does the Lawsuit Say About the Water Heater Manufacturer?

The complaint accuses Navien of selling a water heater and venting system that allegedly presented a risk of carbon monoxide exposure if the exhaust connection failed. It also raises questions about whether the manufacturer adequately addressed known safety concerns involving its products.

According to Courthouse News Service, the lawsuit cites previous recalls and alleges that problems associated with Navien water heaters have contributed to deaths in the United States and overseas. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued recalls involving certain Navien water heaters in 2011 and 2018 over carbon monoxide hazards.

However, the existence of those recalls does not establish that the specific heater at the Kormans' home was defective or covered by either recall. The allegations against the manufacturer and homeowners will need to be examined through the legal process.

The Santa Barbara Independent reported that requests for comment from Navien and the Kormans had not been returned before publication.

Three Children Seek Accountability After Losing Both Parents

The couple left behind three children: Kasurina, who was 19 at the time of their deaths, and 16-year-old twins Aiden and Sean. Family friend Brent Waldman is identified in the legal proceedings as the twins' guardian.

Jay and Kristen were well known in California's agricultural community for their work at Good Land Organics, a farm near Goleta specialising in coffee and unusual fruit crops. Jay also co-founded FRINJ Coffee, which helped develop coffee-growing operations across Southern California.

In the lawsuit, the children describe a close family life filled with camping, mountain biking, paddleboarding and gatherings at their farm. They are seeking compensation for the loss of their parents' financial support, care and companionship.

Family attorney David Shay said the legal action aims to establish what happened and hold those responsible accountable. The family has also urged households to install working carbon monoxide detectors and test them regularly to prevent similar tragedies.