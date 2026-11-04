Anita Maria Cetina, the nanny to two young children killed in a Learjet 60 crash in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, was remembered by the family as someone who was 'truly part of the family'. Cetina was among nine people killed when the aircraft, travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, crashed on Sunday, 1 November.

The Learjet 60 departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that nine people were aboard: seven passengers and two crew members. All nine died in the crash.

The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. local time, creating a large crater in a roadway near a residential area. Investigators later confirmed that pieces of the aircraft's left elevator had been found between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the crash site, indicating that the jet broke apart before impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not determined whether the loss of those components caused the aircraft to lose control or resulted from the forces acting on it.

A Caregiver Remembered

Cetina cared for four-year-old Emma Robinson and her two-year-old brother, Charlie. Their parents, technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson and ceramic artist Helen Sharp, also died in the crash, along with family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr and pilots Jeff Gregory and Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras.

In a joint statement released by the families, Cetina was remembered for her important role in the children's lives.

'Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family,' the statement said.

The families added that Cetina had left behind a legacy of 'unconditional love and devotion', describing the affection and commitment she brought to her role in the children's lives. The Associated Press identified her by her fuller name, Ana María Ramírez Cetina, and reported that she was originally from Colombia.

Her sister, Angie Alejandra Ramírez, told the news agency that Cetina had trained as a biomedical engineer before moving to the United States in search of better employment opportunities and to be closer to their mother. She began working as the Robinson family's nanny in January.

Robinson was widely known in the technology industry as the founder and chief executive of RB2B and Retention.com.

Cetina, meanwhile, had a professional background of her own and had built close relationships with the family she worked for. Her sister's account offers a more personal picture of the woman remembered by the Robinson family as one of their own.

The Family Lost in the Crash

Robinson and Sharp were described by relatives as devoted parents whose children were 'the light of their lives'. The statement said their warmth and generosity had touched many people and that their loss would be deeply felt by those who loved them.

Sharp had previously worked in public relations before pursuing ceramics. In the days before the crash, she shared images of her pottery online, including pieces from a collection she called her 'Mer series'.

Robinson built a career in technology entrepreneurship. He co-founded Robly and founded Retention.com and RB2B, according to his professional biography. The family's tribute, meanwhile, highlighted Cetina's close relationship with the children and the important role she played in their household.

Reed and Fehr were described by their families as people who were 'full of joy and adventure'. Their loved ones said the two women loved their people 'fiercely, fully and without hesitation' and had been committed to each other and the life they were building from the moment they met.

What Investigators Know

Air traffic control recordings reviewed by news organisations captured the crew reporting ice accumulation and moderate turbulence before the aircraft entered a rapid descent.

The co-pilot reported altitude fluctuations of more than 700 feet, while later transmissions indicated that the aircraft was descending at a rate exceeding 20,000 feet per minute. A mayday call was also issued as the situation deteriorated.

NTSB board member Tom Chapman said the crew had requested permission to climb to avoid adverse weather shortly before the emergency transmissions. He also said maintenance records indicated that a cockpit voice recorder had been installed, but investigators had not confirmed whether it was still aboard the aircraft when it crashed.

NTSB investigator-in-charge Timothy Monville said investigators expected their work at the scene to continue for several days.

The co-pilot was identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras. She obtained her pilot's licence at 17 and had logged more than 1,300 flight hours, according to accounts from her family. Her mother, Camila Corteleti, told The New York Times that her daughter 'loved the freedom' of flying.

The captain was identified as 55-year-old Jeff Gregory, who had previously worked for East Coast Jets, a Pennsylvania-based aviation company. The company said it was 'deeply saddened' by his death and offered prayers for his family, his fellow crew member, the passengers and everyone affected by the crash.

The families have asked for privacy as they grieve, saying details of memorial services will be shared once arrangements have been made.

Cetina is remembered by the Robinson family for the tenderness and devotion she showed Emma and Charlie, while her sister's account has also offered a glimpse into the life of a woman whose story extended far beyond her work as a nanny.