A Canadian theatre and comedy duo say they are facing eviction from their Toronto home after a dispute with their landlord over air-quality monitor readings they believe were caused by their flatulence rather than indoor smoking.

S.E. Grummett and Sam Kruger, who perform together as Creepy Boys, have taken their case to Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB), arguing that the eviction notice is being used in retaliation for asserting their tenant rights. Their unusual explanation has attracted widespread attention online, but behind the humour is a serious housing dispute that has left the pair paying legal fees and uncertain about their future home.

The couple launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of legal representation, explaining that losing their apartment could significantly increase their living expenses while they continue working as independent performers.

Why Are the Creepy Boys Facing Eviction?

According to their GoFundMe campaign, Grummett and Kruger live together in a converted duplex in Toronto, occupying its main floor and basement while their landlord lives upstairs.

They said they initially considered the property an ideal home after spending nearly five years moving between short-term accommodation, Airbnbs and sublets while touring and working.

The dispute reportedly began in December 2025, when their landlord raised concerns about volatile organic compounds (VOCs) detected by an air-quality monitor in her unit. The landlord, who the couple said had recently been diagnosed with a chronic lung condition, was concerned about recurring readings because the two properties share an air duct system.

The couple said they cooperated with efforts to identify the source. They reportedly stopped cooking temporarily, avoided showering at home and tested whether appliances or other household activities could be contributing to the readings.

They denied smoking inside the apartment. Grummett acknowledged occasionally smoking cannabis outdoors, but the pair insisted that neither of them smoked indoors.

Their fundraiser explains that they researched the monitor's readings and found information from its manufacturer suggesting that VOC levels can rise overnight because sensors react to accumulated breath and other bodily functions.

They also said a Toronto public health specialist told them that people sometimes spend considerable time searching for an external source when the cause may be the occupants themselves.

Their conclusion? The readings could be caused by their farts.

Landlord Dispute Escalates Into Eviction Proceedings

The couple said their landlord continued to suspect indoor smoking. They also described a later disagreement involving an object the landlord allegedly believed to be a wax diffuser. Grummett and Kruger said it was actually a ceramic candle holder.

According to their account, they offered to stop using candles or wax diffusers to address the landlord's concerns, although they said neither was prohibited under their lease.

They further claimed that they raised longstanding maintenance issues during a property inspection. About three weeks later, they received an N12 eviction notice stating that the landlord wanted to reclaim the property for personal use and return it to a single-family home.

The couple believe the notice was issued in bad faith and argue that it followed their efforts to enforce their rights as tenants.

However, their allegations have not been independently established, and the supplied material does not include a response from the landlord.

GoFundMe Covers Legal Fees as Couple Await Decision

Grummett and Kruger launched the 'Creepy Boys Eviction Fund' to pay for a lawyer specialising in tenant representation. They explained that their work as self-produced performers makes their income financially uncertain, while their affordable apartment has allowed them to continue working.

They estimated that moving into a comparable property could increase their monthly expenses by between CAD 800 (£424.32) and CAD 1,000 (£530.40), particularly because they need space to store performance equipment, props, puppets and costumes.

The fundraiser initially sought CAD 2,800 (£1,485.12) for legal costs. In an update posted on 11 October, the organisers thanked supporters after exceeding their target and covering the full lawyer's fee within 24 hours. They said additional donations would go towards moving expenses if they lost the hearing or other costs arising from the legal dispute.

The GoFundMe page subsequently displayed CAD 3,400 (£1,803.36) raised from 36 donations, as of this writing.

In its latest update, the organiser said the Landlord and Tenant Board still had not made a decision following the hearing. The couple said their lawyer had advised that the outcome could take anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months.

Who Are the Creepy Boys?

According to an interview published by To Do List London on 3 February 2026, Grummett and Kruger are a Canadian queer and trans theatre, performance and comedy duo who create work under the name Creepy Boys.

Their performances combine comedy, theatre and performance art. Their show SLUGS appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2025 and received an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination.

The pair have described their work as an opportunity to create funny, big-hearted performances for audiences who may feel out of place in conventional comedy or theatre spaces.

For now, their housing situation remains unresolved. While the couple's explanation about the air-quality readings has become an unusual talking point, their immediate concern is awaiting the board's decision and finding out whether they can remain in the home they say finally gave them a stable base.