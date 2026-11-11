Nine current and former Stanford University cheerleaders have accused their head coach of intimidation, public humiliation and pressuring injured athletes to continue performing, raising concerns about student welfare within the university's sports programme.

The allegations against Sarah Levine, who has led the cheerleading squad for 18 years, were detailed in interviews with The Stanford Daily. The Daily used pseudonyms for seven interviewees; two were identified by their real first names only.

Stanford Cheerleaders Describe Hostile Coaching Environment

Former cheerleader Rush, who suffered a concussion during his time with the squad, described his experience as particularly distressing. 'It's probably the most visibly abusive experience that I've ever had in my life,' he said. 'I felt like I could not leave because I was too scared to leave.'

Jane, another former member, said the alleged treatment continued to affect her mental health. 'I still get anxiety when I remember moments where she was emotionally abusing us,' she said, adding that she sought professional mental health treatment.

Mary, another former cheerleader, also criticised Levine's alleged treatment of distressed athletes, saying: 'I would actually characterize her as evil.'

Injured Athletes Allegedly Pressured To Continue Training

Rush said Levine dismissed his concerns about returning to stunting after a bicycle accident in October 2024 left him with stitches on his forehead. About 10 days later, he returned to practice but warned her about the risk of another head injury.

'I pointed out my scar on my head and said I want to be super careful it does not [get hit] and take the stitches out,' he told the newspaper.

Rush claimed Levine assured him he would be fine. However, during a stunt, another cheerleader fell while he was spotting, landing on his head. Despite experiencing pain and leaving the court, he alleged that Levine instructed him to repeat the stunt.

He later developed concentration difficulties and began stuttering. Medical records reviewed by the newspaper confirmed he had suffered a minor concussion.

Another former member, Ashley, said she injured her back during training on a hard volleyball court with temporary mats. She questioned the insufficient number of spotters and gaps between the mats.

In messages reviewed by the Daily, Levine told Ashley she could sit out cheering, requested a doctor's note for a longer absence and asked her to attend to support the team.

'The whole setting was very uneasy. It wasn't a safe environment to stunt in,' Ashley said, alleging that injured athletes were still expected to resume training.

Previous Complaints Raise Questions Over Accountability

Former cheerleader Mark filed a formal complaint with Stanford Athletics in October 2025, accusing Levine of abusing her coaching authority and publicly humiliating him.

He said the experience affected his mental health and contributed to his departure after the 2023-24 season. The Daily reported that Mark met an athletics administrator but later stopped pursuing the complaint.

Stanford Assistant Athletics Director Brian Risso said the university remained committed to protecting student welfare, stating that the health and safety of all support-group members were priorities.

Assistant coach Elijah Simeon Buenarte also said the team was committed to supporting athletes and maintaining a positive environment.

The Stanford Daily reported that Levine did not respond to its multiple requests for comment.

Jane summed up her experience by saying: 'It is a coach's job to push athletes but not to break athletes.' She added: 'And I think that she broke athletes.'