An emergency room physician was identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Washington, DC, fitness centre that left one person dead and four others injured on Thursday, 12 November 2026, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Dr Matt Lambert, 55, who lived in the Metropole condominium building in the Logan Circle neighbourhood, was identified by law enforcement officials and another person familiar with the investigation, AP reported. The New York Post also identified him as an emergency room physician and medical technology executive.

Lambert died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself inside his seventh-floor apartment and speaking with police negotiators for about an hour, according to Interim Metropolitan Police Department Chief Jeffery Carroll.

Gunman Opens Fire at Busy Fitness Centre

The shooting began shortly before 08:00 at VIDA Fitness on the 1500 block of 15th Street NW, where approximately 50 people were exercising, AP reported, citing gym member James Spellman.

Carroll said during a news briefing that officers arrived within approximately 30 seconds of receiving the first emergency call and found a man who had been shot inside the gym.

According to AP, the gunman subsequently left the fitness centre and shot four additional people at nearby locations before barricading himself inside an apartment in the adjoining condominium building.

One victim died at the scene, while the four injured victims were taken to hospital. Carroll confirmed that one of the injured people was in critical condition.

Police surrounded the building and attempted to negotiate with Lambert by telephone. After about an hour, officers heard a gunshot from inside the apartment.

Officers entered the property and found Lambert with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to AP.

The incident prompted a major police response, with officers securing surrounding streets and urging residents to avoid the area. AP also reported that nearby schools were placed under lockdown.

Police Investigate Possible Condominium Dispute

Authorities were examining a possible dispute between Lambert and the management of his condominium building as part of their investigation.

'We do have an idea who he is. We believe there was some sort of a conflict with the apartment building, but we don't have much more than that,' Carroll told reporters, according to ABC News.

Washington, DC, Council Member Brooke Pinto also told NBC Washington that preliminary information suggested the suspect had targeted someone at the fitness centre and was involved in ongoing litigation concerning a condominium issue.

Court records reviewed by AP show that Lambert filed a lawsuit against the condominium association in 2025, alleging that water intrusion, mould and moisture problems had made his penthouse unusable since 2024.

He claimed the problems developed after a contractor carried out exterior renovation work on the building.

The New York Post reported that Lambert's apartment was valued at approximately US$1.1 million (£836,000).

AP also reported that an X account titled OfMiceandMold, which appeared to be associated with Lambert, documented his complaints about the property, including photographs and an engineering report.

According to AP, the lawsuit remained ongoing, with mediation scheduled for March 2027.

Two years of living in luxury (and the start of 6 months with no shower, dryer, HVAC, and cooking) pic.twitter.com/njGZsInkJ8 — OfMiceandMold (@miceandmold) November 11, 2026

Lambert Had More Than 20 Years of Medical Experience

On his professional website, Lambert described himself as a board-certified emergency physician with more than 20 years of clinical experience.

He also identified himself as a medical technology executive with knowledge of healthcare regulations and their impact on technology adoption.

His website stated that he divided his time between the mountains of West Virginia and the Logan Circle neighbourhood of Washington, DC.

The investigation into Thursday's shooting remained ongoing as authorities worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and the suspect's possible motive.