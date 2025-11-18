The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, has sparked not only gamer outrage but also a serious political backlash. The controversy centers on the game's alleged use of AI-generated imagery, prompting US Congressman Ro Khanna to call for new regulations shockingly including a tax on 'mass displacement' of human artists. His comments thrust US politics into the heart of the gaming debate, raising uncomfortable questions about AI, jobs, and corporate responsibility.

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7' Gets Political Backlash

Rep. Ro Khanna of California has publicly condemned Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 for heavily relying on generative AI to produce core in-game assets. According to reports, many of the game's calling cards, posters, and reward icons appear to be AI-created, drawing the ire of both players and the congressman.

Khanna took to X (formerly Twitter), quoting a post by a gaming account, to argue that we urgently need 'regulations that prevent companies from using AI to eliminate jobs to extract greater profits.' He further stated that artists working for big companies like Activision should have a voice in how AI is deployed. They should also 'share in the profits' generated by AI-enabled content, he argued.

We need regulations that prevent companies from using AI to eliminate jobs to extract greater profits.



Artists at these companies need to have a say in how AI is deployed.



They should share in the profits. And there should be a tax on mass displacement. https://t.co/uU2tmt8pDJ — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 14, 2025

Perhaps most provocatively, Khanna called for a tax on mass displacement which is a levy on companies that replace human labor with AI at scale. Furthermore, he referenced economist Daron Acemoglu's proposals, suggesting tax reforms to discourage automation that goes too far, as well as stronger support for unions and bargaining as he tweeted,

'Here is what Nobel Laureate Acemoglu proposes: Tax reforms to discourage excessive automation. Guardrails for worker input before deployment. Not a Luddite complete ban. Support unions and workers to bargain for workers benefitting from productivity gains'

Importantly here, Khanna clarified that he is not advocating for a total ban on AI. Instead, he seeks 'guardrails' to ensure technology benefits people broadly, rather than just enriching tech giants.

'Innovation and technological advance is patriotic and good for humanity provided it serves people. So we need to think about how it is adopted and how people can still have meaningful work and independence. A tax code that doesn't incentivize excessive automation, working input councils so AI is used for augmentation, rules so workers share in AI productivity gains, a plan to hire young grads who may less entry level jobs or to hire displaced workers, a tax on mass displacement and guardrails against them -all these provisions to ensure a technology revolution benefits ordinary Americans,' Khanna said.

'COD Black Ops 7' Backlash and Activision Response

The COD Black Ops 7 backlash isn't just political as it's massively felt in the gaming community too. Players were quick to spot what they believed were AI-produced graphics, particularly in calling cards that looked bland and off as per reports. Moreover, many fans expressed disappointment, arguing that paying a full price premium for the title (around $70 as per reports) should guarantee human crafted art, not cheaply-generated AI content.

In response to the criticism, Activision confirmed that AI tools were used in developing some in-game assets, but insisted that their creative process continues to be led by human artists. As they said reportedly,

'Like so many around the world, we use a variety of digital tools, including AI tools, to empower and support our teams to create the best gaming experiences possible for our players. Our creative process continues to be led by the talented individuals in our studios.'

Still, the company did not clearly specify which assets were AI made, adding more frustration. Critics worry that such practices set a dangerous precedent. If high profile franchises like Call of Duty can cut costs by replacing human artists with AI, smaller studios may feel pressured to follow suit, in the end potentially leading to job losses across the industry.

This isn't an isolated controversy in gaming. The rise of generative AI has begun to unsettle the traditional roles of voice actors, visual artists, and designers, and Black Ops 7 may be the flashpoint that brings greater regulation into view.