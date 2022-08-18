One of the most highly anticipated games, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," will finally be released in October. However, players who can't wait for the official launch date will have a chance to access the game a week earlier, that is, if they're willing to pay the price.

While the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" release date is fast approaching, there is a way for fans of the franchise to get their hands on the game before its official launch on October 28. By digitally pre-ordering the game, players will have early access to the Modern Warfare 2 campaign on October 20, which is a full week ahead of its official launch, according to PCGamer.

Aside from giving one week of early access to the full Modern Warfare II Campaign, digitally pre-ordering the game will grant players two days of early access to the game's upcoming beta, according to Games Radar.

As announced by Activision during the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend earlier this month, there will be differences in beta dates depending on one's gaming platform, with PlayStation gamers set to enjoy the beta for the longest time.

The "Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2" beta weekend one will only involve PlayStation gamers which will be available on September 18, Sunday, at 10 am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST and will last until Tuesday, September 22. On the other hand, PlayStation Early Access (pre-orders) will get to enjoy the game even earlier as it will already be available by Friday, September 16 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 - pm BST.

For the "Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2" beta weekend two, both PlayStation Open Beta and Xbox and PC Early Access (pre-orders) will have access starting Thursday, September 22 @ 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Monday, September 26. Meanwhile, the Xbox and PC Open Beta (or PC and Xbox players who did not pre-order the game) will have access starting on Saturday, September 24 @ 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Monday, September 26.

Aside from earlier Beta access, pre-ordering the game also grants players the Final Judgement bundle as a bonus. With the bundle, players can immediately access the Legendary "Deathknell" Operator Skin and the Legendary "Bloodthirsty" Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone.

Set to launch on October 28, 2022, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" is not a remake of the 2009 title of the same name. Instead, it is a sequel to the 2019 game "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare."