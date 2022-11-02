"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," Infinity Ward's first-person shooter game that is the sequel to the 2019 reboot, was just launched last week but some players are already complaining about the new game. For instance, gamers have noted that "Modern Warfare 2" lacks some of the simple features found in previous "CoD" games.

Stats and Combat Record

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" does not offer any method for players to check their stats, which Dexerto calls as the "most glaring omission of all" considering that the game is a competitive multiplayer shooter. This means that gamers can check their win/loss ratio, K/D ratio, accuracy, score per minute, most used weapon, and other important details of their character.

Such a feature has become standard in CoD games and players just can't imagine why it is missing from the latest installment of the franchise. Some speculated that perhaps devs deliberately left out the feature so players can stop "worrying" about their stats. However, players insist that one of the joys of playing the previous Call of Duty games is in monitoring the progress they make through their stats getting better and better over time.

Leaderboards feature

In newer CoD games, leaderboards are consistently missing at launch but would sometimes be added at a later date. However, some games feel that leaderboards should be as standard a feature as friends lists. Leaderboards keep players engaged, especially the more competitive ones, as these gamers will easily be able to compare themselves with other players worldwide and constantly strive to improve their position.

Map voting

Another feature that many players feel should become standard in all "Call of Duty" games is map voting. The feature gives players the choice of three maps, potentially allowing them to avoid the maps that they don't like for a certain game mode. It will also prevent some players from leaving early because of a map that they hate.