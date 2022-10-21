With the "Modern Warfare 2" release date fast approaching, fans are understandably curious about what the new title could bring. For instance, Campaign and standard multiplayer modes are to be expected, but other modes, such as Zombies, Spec Ops, and Ranked play, are not that certain.

Competitive gamers are most likely concerned that "Modern Warfare 2" will also feature a Ranked mode. Here's what we know about Ranked Play in the upcoming title.

'Modern Warfare2' Ranked Play

According to Dexerto, "Modern Warfare 2" will likely feature a Ranked mode. However, the publication expects that the mode will only come shortly after the game's launch.

The publication noted that most "Call of Duty" games feature some form of a Ranked mode. However, some titles, such as Vanguard, only get such a feature months after the game's launch.

At the moment, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward announced a Ranked mode for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." However, reputable leaker TheGhostofHope said in July that Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Mode will arrive "shortly after launch."

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Ranked Play release date

The only clue we have for now is that the Ranked Play for "Modern Warfare 2" will arrive shortly after launch. "Ranked Play will be coming to Modern Warfare II shortly after launch with Treyarch leading development on the mode," TheGhostofHope tweeted.

The "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" release date is scheduled on October 28, with Warzone 2.0 launching on November 19. "There is the potential for Ranked Play to drop with the BR sequel, but that seems unlikely given the short space of time between the two dates," the publication noted. "As such, early 2023 looks more likely, but we'll be sure to update this when there's more clarity over a date."

'Modern Warfare 2' Ranked Play ranks and modes speculations

Since the developers have not officially made any announcements at the moment, it must be noted that these are all speculations for now. However, leaker Vanguard Intel revealed on October 14 the Ranks that will feature in the mode.

The leaker said that the ranks are Crimson, Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. These ranks are reportedly in descending order.