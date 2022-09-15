As the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" release date approaches, developer Infinity Ward is starting to reveal bits and pieces about the upcoming title. Its latest reveal is perhaps one of the most exciting thus far as it highlights the weapons customization option available to players.

'Modern Warfare 2' to introduce Gunsmith 2.0

The ability to customize is one of the most sought-after features by most gamers. In the case of cosmetic enhancements, for instance, it gives enhance a sense of uniqueness to a game's character making the experience somewhat more immersive and enjoyable.

But perhaps the most impact customization options can have is when it applies to gears and weapons. This is because not only will customizations change a weapon's appearance, but they will also affect its damage output, range, reload rate, and overall performance, making these options crucial to a player's victory or defeat.

That's exactly the kind of weapons customization options available in the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." Aptly named Gunsmith 2.0, the game's customization tool will allow players to design their guns in detail before heading off into the various multiplayer modes in the game, according to GameRant.

The Gunsmith isn't exactly a new feature, as it has appeared in all Call of Duty games since Black Ops III. The feature allows players to add various attachments to their weapons, such as optic and ammo modifications.

However, Gunsmith 2.0 in "Modern Warfare 2" will offer a vastly improved customization option for gamers. The enhanced feature will allow customization of all weapons possible such as changing their muzzle, stock, and the addition of perks that would suit the loadouts to the gamer's play style.

The Gunsmith 2.0 will introduce a new Receiver Slot option, which allows modifications with the same family of weapons to be transferred or moved over to the new weapon. The new system will be unlike that of Vanguard, where you will have to under a lengthy grind to unlock specific modifiers of the new weapon.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' release date, beta testing

"Modern Warfare 2" will begin its first public beta test on September 18 until September 20 for PlayStation gamers. Beta testing for other platforms such as Xbox consoles and PC will start the following weekend.

Meanwhile, the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" release date is on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Stay tuned for more updates