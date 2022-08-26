Most gaming franchises would introduce the same little details in each game to somehow produce a sense of continuity throughout the series. The Call of Duty franchise is no exception as it is set to introduce a recurring theme in the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II."

Apparently, the love of all things cannabis will continue in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," according to GameSpot. This was confirmed by the ESRB in its rating description for the upcoming game.

A line of the ESRB's rating description says that Modern Warfare II's multiplayer will include banners and badges that depict "cannabis leaves, joints, and/or smoking figures."

This isn't exactly surprising for a Call of Duty game. For years, Call of Duty games has introduced weed camos and other marijuana-themed content, such as the Stoner's Delight pack for Warzone.

The "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has been rated M for Mature by the ESRB. The game contains explosions and blood splatter effects. ERSB also said that it has sequences set in a red-light district that feature signs that reference "lingerie, aphrodisiacs, and fetish/S&M costumes."

Meanwhile, fans can get a taste of what the game has to offer even before its official launch. The "Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2" beta weekend one will start on September 18, Sunday, at 10 am PT / 1pm ET / 6 - pm BST and will last until Tuesday, September 22. PlayStation Early Access (pre-orders) will have earlier access to the beta as it will be available for them on Friday, September 16 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 - pm BST. It must be noted that the first week of the beta will only be available for PlayStation players.

Beta weekend two will start on Saturday, September 24, from 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 - pm BST to Monday, September 26 for Xbox and PC gamers who did not pre-order the game. Meanwhile, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Early Access (pre-orders) will access the game earlier, starting on Thursday, September 22 @ 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 - pm BST.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" will be released on October 28, 2022.