It is finally here as Activision officially launches "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" for all platforms. Being a highly anticipated game, analysts already speculated that it will encounter difficulties when the servers go live, which apparently happened as predicted. The sheer number of gamers flooding the network were inciting complaints from fans waiting to play online. Nevertheless, the publisher assured fans that it was working to fix the problem. Meanwhile, there are other reports that the game is causing Xbox One X consoles to crash mid-game.

Fortunately, the server issues were promptly addressed, so players can now reportedly access online multiplayer game modes. However, users are still posting on social media as well as on Reddit regarding the game crashing specifically on the Xbox One X system. Infinity Ward, the game studio behind the shooter is still unable to figure out the root cause of this technical difficulty. Forbes confirms the developers are actively investigating it right now.

Massive thank you for your patience and apologies for the delay. Crazy traffic tonight, but servers are coming back online now, and everyone should be able to begin launching Modern Warfare. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 25, 2019

Players who are affected by the Xbox One X error are encouraged to provide their Gamertags and a description of the problem. Meanwhile, Infinity Ward confirms that it is not as widespread compared to the reports. On the other hand, the Reddit thread about "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" seems to be growing with over 1,000 comments related to the persistent mid-game crash.

We are seeing a small number of Xbox One X players experience crashes with Modern Warfare. We are already working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and feedback. We will keep you posted. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 25, 2019

Last month, a trailer for the FPS was shown during Sony's State of Play stream. According to the sources, the footage started off on the right track, but nearing the end, fans spotted something unexpected. It was listed that Spec Ops Survival Mode will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 for certain time. Gamers who are playing on other platforms immediately flooded the internet with outrage against Activision and its practice of offering console-exclusive features.

Fans are apparently worried that this PlayStation-exclusive game mode is related to the single-player campaign. Nonetheless, this does not seem to be the case as past titles did not integrate elements crucial to the story in the multiplayer game modes. Infinity Ward has yet to issue an official statement regarding the Xbox One X copies of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" crashing. It could be a while before the investigation comes up with something specific.